2026 Chinese Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Shanghai International Circuit)

Here are the complete F1 qualifying results from the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The qualifying session is currently underway in Shanghai; this article will be updated throughout Q1 and Q2 until the final results are confirmed.

Q2:

Antonelli popped in a 1:32.950 to kick off Q2, only to be immediately pipped by Russell as the British driver put in a 1:32.523.

The two Ferraris then separated the Mercedes drivers as Hamilton went into second with a time three-tenths behind Russell, and 0.068 clear of Leclerc in third.

Verstappen’s first attempt wasn’t enough to get him in the mix, as he went fifth-fastest and almost seven-tenths behind Russell’s time, but it was enough to just keep him clear of Bearman.

Piastri’s time was only enough for 10th after the first runs, meaning McLaren opted to put fresh soft tyres on his car to try to put in a better time, sending him back out with six minutes remaining.

This he achieved, just pipping Verstappen’s time on the same tyre, with Norris in fifth.

At the very front, Leclerc took over from Russell as the Monegasque did a 1:32.486 to half a tenth clear of Russell, before Antonelli went quickest of all.

With just over a tenth separating the top four cars, Verstappen moved up into sixth to split the two McLarens.

As the chequered flag fell, the yellow flags were shown as Gabriel Bortoleto spun his Audi at the final corner, but his quick recovery meant some of the cars behind had their laps affected.

Lindblad, Lawson, Ocon, and Russell all had their times deleted due to the yellow flags, while a driver who did manage to improve was Gasly, who climbed up to sixth and ahead of Verstappen.

Eliminated were Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg, Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, Haas’ Esteban Ocon, the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, and Bortoleto down in 16th.

1. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:32.443 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.043 3. George Russell Mercedes +0.080 4. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.124 5. Lando Norris McLaren +0.467 6. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.560 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.655 8. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.687 9. Oliver Bearman Haas +0.754 10. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing +0.909 11. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.911 12. Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.914 13. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.095 14. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.322 15. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.341 16. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.522

Q1:

Hamilton and the two Red Bull drivers opted for the medium tyre for the first runs of Q1, with Verstappen’s time proving enough to go quicker than the two Ferraris and many of the midfield runners.

Replays showed Hamilton had had a sideways moment in the middle sector, contributing to a slow lap time that kept him in the drop zone, and enticing him back out on a set of soft tyres for his second run.

On the soft tyres, both McLaren drivers then went quicker, with Piastri in first, as Audi joined in the act in second and third with Hulkenberg and Bortoleto, respectively.

Antonelli was first of the Mercedes to put in a time, jumping to the top with a 1:33.305, before Russell went quickest with a 1:33.262.

Hamilton’s second attempt then moved him into P3 behind the two Mercedes, popping him ahead of Norris, while Gasly moved up to fifth.

With four minutes remaining, Leclerc set a 1:33.175 to go quickest, less than a tenth clear of Russell, while Piastri moved into sixth place behind Norris.

The drop zone consisted of Williams’ Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll in the second Aston Martin, and Perez in the second Cadillac as the final runs began, while Red Bull had to look with some trepidation at that bottom six as their medium-tyre runs only placed them in 14th and 15th by this time, forcing a soft tyre attempt.

Verstappen’s lap pulled him up to fourth place, a quarter of a second off Leclerc’s pace, while Hadjar rose to ninth place.

The bottom six remained the same, albeit with Sainz getting ahead of Albon to take 17th, prompting Albon to take to team radio to exclaim, “Terrible!” as he returned to the garage.

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.175 2. George Russell Mercedes +0.087 3. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.130 4. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.242 5. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.347 6. Lando Norris McLaren +0.360 7. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +0.374 8. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.415 9. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing +0.457 10. Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.459 11. Oliver Bearman Haas +0.512 12. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.613 13. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.731 14. Esteban Ocon Haas +0.799 15. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.941 16. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.964 17. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.142 18. Alex Albon Williams +1.597 19. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.028 20. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.261 21. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.820 22. Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.731

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