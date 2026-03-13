Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff played down the idea of Kimi Antonelli being able to challenge George Russell for the F1 2026 Drivers’ Championship.

Mercedes has started Formula 1’s new era as the team to beat. Wolff knows that Antonelli will believe within that he can beat Russell if the title is on the line, but, Wolff thinks that would be “early days” for the Italian teenager, who has just begun his second season in Formula 1.

Toto Wolff says Kimi Antonelli F1 2026 title battle with George Russell would be ‘early days’

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Russell went into F1 2026 as the title favourite, and so far little has occurred to counter that.

Russell headed a Mercedes one-two in qualifying and the Grand Prix in Australia. In China, Russell secured pole for the Sprint, as the Silver Arrows’ prowess over one lap shone through again.

But, while Russell has been the leading Mercedes driver in these early stages of F1 2026, Antonelli has not been far behind, doing his part to ensure a 100 per cent record thus far of Mercedes one-twos.

Russell has stated many times that he feels ready to fight for the title. Wolff was asked by Sky F1 in Melbourne, whether Antonelli is ready to battle Russell for the crown, if it proves to be on the line this season.

“I think in pure speed terms, he’s absolutely there,” said Wolff of Antonelli.

“From the raw speed, from the talent, from his ability, absolutely.

“But, he’s in his second year of Formula 1. George is nine or 10. All around you need experience. So I think it would be early days for Kimi to compare himself to George.”

Asked if Antonelli himself believes he is in a title fight, Wolff added: “I think within himself, he will be saying to himself, ‘I can go for this’. It’s for sure.”

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Wolff is seeing the respective experience levels of his drivers manifest itself in the dynamic between Russell and Antonelli.

“But you see from the dynamics also, George actually helped Kimi with the odd comment of support after the [Melbourne FP3] crash in the engineering room,” Wolff revealed.

“So there’s clearly a seniority, and more junior dynamic at play. But they are both eager.”

Antonelli was seen sporting a hand brace in Shanghai after that heavy crash one week ago. PlanetF1.com understands this to be a precautionary measure.

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