Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Pix set to be cancelled – report

The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are set to be cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The US and Israel’s joint missile strike on Iran last month immediately put the upcoming Middle Eastern events in doubt and now reports suggest official confirmation of cancellation will come this weekend.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia GP cancelled

F1 had been set to go to Bahrain for April 10-12 before Saudi Arabia a week later but both regions have been struck by Iran since the conflict began a few weeks ago.

Both the FIA and Formula One Management have been monitoring the ongoing situation which has seen missile strikes across the region but a report from Sky Sports now suggests the plug has been pulled with confirmation coming this weekend.

PlanetF1.com is working to confirm this report.

A cancellation rather than a change of venue was always likely given the logistics involved in holding an F1 race and suggestions of a potential double race at Suzuka were quickly ruled out.

If the races are confirmed to be cancelled, F1 will have a month gap from Suzuka on March 29 to Miami on May 3.

More to come