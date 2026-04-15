Fernando Alonso has carried out a test behind the wheel of the Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin Valkyrie ahead of the start of the new WEC season.

The F1 2026 season has been paused for five weeks following the cancellations of the April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Fernando Alonso tests Aston Martin Valkyrie at Paul Ricard

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A number of drivers have sought to fill the gap by participating in other forms of motorsport, with Alonso’s Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll competing in the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe last weekend.

Meanwhile, Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen will this weekend take part in the Nurburgring 24-hour qualifiers ahead of his debut in the endurance classic next month.

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Alonso has become the latest big name to try his hand in alternative machinery, taking to the wheel of a WEC-spec Aston Martin Valkyrie at Paul Ricard on Wednesday.

Aston Martin posted footage of Alonso’s outing to its social media accounts (below).

In a post to his official account, Alonso wrote: “Aston Martin UNLEASHED track experience.

“Great day and always good to relive the prototype years! Incredible experience and an amazing sound.”

The Valkyrie was designed by Newey, the most successful designer in F1 history, during Aston Martin’s partnership with Red Bull a decade ago.

Aston Martin went on to enter F1 in its own right in 2021 following the acquisition of the iconic British brand by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who rebranded the existing Force India/Racing Point squad.

Aston Martin, which has competed in the hypercar class of the WEC with the Valkyrie since the start of last year, went on to secure the signing of Newey following his departure from Red Bull in 2024.

A road-based Valkyrie is known to feature in Alonso’s private car collection after the 44-year-old took delivery of the machine in 2024.

Alonso famously won the Le Mans 24 Hours, the highlight of the WEC calendar, on two occasions with Toyota in 2018/19.

The new WEC season is scheduled to begin this weekend with the 6 Hours of Imola.

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