F1 2026 marks 20 years since the final year racing in Ferrari red for Michael Schumacher, truly the end of an era.

Firmly established as an icon of Ferrari and Formula 1 – then the only seven-time World Champion – Schumacher and Ferrari had its last hoorah in 2006, though subsequent reports hinted at Schumacher’s first retirement not being a decision completely of his own making.

Michael Schumacher Ferrari farewell 2006 legacy revisited

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Schumacher and Ferrari unleashed an unheard of domination upon Formula 1 in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Between 1999-2004, Ferrari won six consecutive Constructors’ titles, and Schumacher five Drivers’ crowns. That took Schumacher to seven overall, a tally unmatched until Lewis Hamilton joined the legendary German at the summit.

Fernando Alonso and Renault had defeated the Schumacher and Ferrari empire, weakened by changes to the tyre rules which proved to favour the Michelin runners.

But, a year later, Schumacher was out for revenge, and the 2006 title.

When Renault saw its mass damper solution banned in-season by the FIA, and suffered for it, Schumacher was on the charge.

Thanks to his 91st and final win, taken at the Chinese Grand Prix, Schumacher was now in the lead of the Drivers’ Championship.

But, we knew by this stage that regardless of what happened, Schumacher would not be at the wheel next season.

After winning at Monza, holy ground for Ferrari, Schumacher announced in the post-race press conference that he would retire at the end of the season.

“I had always said that the decision to retire would be his alone, but now that decision has been taken, I feel a sense of sadness,” said Ferrari President and CEO, Luca di Montezemolo, at the time in reaction to that announcement.

Yet, in the fullness of time, that di Montezemolo claim has been shrouded in uncertainty.

Various reports have credited di Montezemolo as the driving force behind Schumacher’s Ferrari exit and first F1 retirement.

Schumacher’s vacating of the Ferrari seat opened the door for Kimi Raikkonen. He won the 2007 Drivers’ title, and remains Ferrari’s most recent champion.

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20 years since Fernando Alonso was champion

Yes, it honestly is 20 years since Fernando Alonso won his second, and perhaps final, Drivers’ Championship.

Contending with a weakened R26, and a rampaging Schumacher, Alonso still held firm in 2006 to go back-to-back.

It is mind-boggling that 20 years later, Alonso is still racing in Formula 1, still regarded as a top talent as he approaches 45… but still is only a two-time World Champion.

Alonso left Renault for McLaren after 2006.

With subsequent Renault and McLaren returns, a Ferrari stint, a sabbatical and now Aston Martin, there is a strong belief in the paddock that Alonso could have won more titles, if career choices had been kinder to him.

Other honourable F1 2006 mentions

On the topic of World Champions, 2006 was also the end of the road for Jacques Villeneuve, who, replaced by Robert Kubica mid-season, declared that it was “time to get on with the rest of my life”.

A future World Champion, Nico Rosberg, debuted.

We also saw the birth of Toro Rosso in 2006, after Red Bull’s takeover of the beloved, perennial backmarker team Minardi.

These days, Toro Rosso is of course known as Racing Bulls, and has developed the likes of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull’s pair of four-time World Champions.

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