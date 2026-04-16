Lando Norris has been named on the list of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, in the ‘Innovators’ category.

The TIME 100 has become a feature among popular culture as a checkpoint for who is among the most influential people in the world, spanning the world of politics, sport, art, religion, science, business and more.

Lando Norris earns TIME 100 recognition after 2025 title success

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Norris won the Drivers’ title for the first time in 2025, combining his Formula 1 duties with McLaren alongside Quadrant, the apparel company he founded in 2020 which describes itself as a “dynamic motorsport community”.

Norris is also one of several drivers to found a grassroots karting initiative, with LN Racing Kart aligning closely with high-achieving Italian company, OTK Kart, to look to find the racers of the future.

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton were both part of the TIME 100 after their seventh title-winning seasons, in 2005 and 2020 respectively, while Max Verstappen made it onto the list back in 2024.

When discussing the criteria for making the list, then-managing editor, Richard Stengel, said back in 2007: “Influence is hard to measure, and what we look for is people whose ideas, whose example, whose talent, whose discoveries transform the world we live in.

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“Influence is less about the hard power of force than the soft power of ideas and example.”

Each person’s entry into the magazine came with its own testimonial from a different person, and writing Norris’ was entrepreneur and philanthropist, Paris Hilton.

“I first met Lando Norris at F1 Miami, and I instantly loved his energy,” she wrote.

“He’s obviously incredibly talented, but what really makes him stand out is how kind, genuine, and down-to-earth he is. Even with all the pressure of the spotlight, he stays grounded, which is rare.

“Watching him become world champion in 2025 was honestly amazing – so well deserved, and such a major moment.

“I’ve also seen him with fans at races, and it’s very special. He takes the time to connect with everyone, and you can tell it truly means something to him. He’s so fun, warm, and approachable.

“I love that he’s inspiring so many people by showing that you can work hard, reach the top, and still stay completely true to yourself.”

Norris will return to the scene of his first Grand Prix victory at the next round, with Formula 1’s next stop coming in Miami at the beginning of May.

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