Lando Norris has clarified that his misgivings regarding the F1 2026 regulations centre on the power units rather than the package as a whole.

Norris detailed after the Japanese Grand Prix that, while in battle with Lewis Hamilton, he overtook when he did not want to because of the battery deployment, which left him “a sitting duck” later on.

Lando Norris concerned by F1 2026 power units as they stand

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The new power unit formula sees a near 50-50 split between internal combustion and electric power, with the battery element deploying and recharging multiple times per lap and with limited control from within the cockpit.

The dangerous side of this was highlighted when Oliver Bearman suffered a high-speed crash at Suzuka, holding a 30mph closing speed when chasing Franco Colapinto on the approach to Spoon Curve.

For the reigning World Champion, Norris went into detail about just how different the cars are compared to last season.

“These cars are certainly very different to the cars from last year, and the differences are quite complex. Some of which I enjoy, some of which I’ve found a bit more difficult so far,” Norris explained to McLaren’s official website.

“Last year we had loads of downforce, cars that really felt like they were on rails when we got them dialled in and what felt like never-ending speed, however when you lost grip, that was it, you were just losing time at best or heading for the gravel.

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“That could be quite frustrating as it didn’t feel like you could make as much of a difference yourself as a driver, you needed the car underneath you and needed to ensure you stayed within the limits of the car.

“This year the cars are much much lower downforce and much more on the limit. You can catch slides more easily, and the slightly lower grip makes for a very exciting car to drive.

“As a car, I’m enjoying driving them, they remind me of some of the cars I drove coming up through the junior series, and I say that as a big compliment, you really feel like you can make a difference.

“I’ve said before that it’s not the car I’m struggling with, it’s the bit behind us that I’m not enjoying as much – the power unit regulations. I had a scenario in Japan where the battery deployment triggered, even though I didn’t really want it to, and I had to overtake Lewis as a result.

“That meant I was then a sitting duck on the next straight, where I had actually wanted to use the battery.

“For me, that’s taking too much control away from the driver, but I know that the FIA and all the stakeholders of the sport are looking into it: there has been good dialogue with the FIA on this topic, so I am confident that something will be done for when we go racing in Miami again.

“One important point though, is that we’re glad the fans are enjoying the racing, because we’re an entertainment sport at the end of the day.

“Fans want to see us out on track battling each other and the limits of grip. We need to avoid artificial elements of racing where we can, but we’re not too far away from achieving that and having a really exciting era of racing.”

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