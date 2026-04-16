Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle has reassured fans over his future, insisting that he will continue to attend 16 races per season.

It comes after Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion and a fellow Sky F1 pundit, distanced himself from suggestions that he is “the natural successor” to Brundle.

Martin Brundle clarifies Sky F1 status as Jenson Button hailed ‘natural successor’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

As reported by PlanetF1.com last week, Brundle recently confirmed that he will return to the commentary box at next month’s Miami Grand Prix having missed the last two rounds in China and Japan.

He went on to add that he is scheduled to “do 16 races a year” with Sky F1, which has long operated a rotation policy among its on-air talent who all miss a certain number of rounds each season.

Brundle’s 16-race plan marks a slight reduction from last season when he attended 18 of a possible 24 rounds, missing events in Japan, Emilia Romagna, Austria, Azerbaijan, Mexico and Las Vegas.

Ranked: Martin Brundle and Jacques Villeneuve among best Sky F1 pundits

Ranking the best pundits in F1: Brundle, Rosberg, Hill and more all rated

Jacques Villeneuve’s bold and savage quotes: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton targeted

Sky did not comment last week when asked by PlanetF1.com whether Brundle’s reduced schedule for 2026 is contract-related or a result of the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix.

Brundle has taken to social media to clarify the matter, responding to a report that he “will no longer cover every grand prix weekend” in a “major broadcasting change.”

The 66-year-old, who has not attended every race for some years, appeared to indicate that his agreement with Sky F1 sees him commentate on 16 races per season.

He added that his 2026 schedule now currently stands at 15 after the calendar was cut to a maximum of 22 races.

Responding to a worried fan, Brundle said: “Utter clickbait nonsense Margaret, don’t be concerned.

“I’ve done 16 races per year for a good while now and continue to do so.

“In fact with the cancellations I am at 15 of the remaining 19 races this season, subject to world events of course, as always.”

Button won plaudits while deputising for Brundle at last month’s Japanese Grand Prix, with former BBC F1 presenter Jake Humphrey hailing the 2009 world champion as “the natural successor” to Brundle.

Replying to Brundle’s post, Button, who in addition to his Sky F1 duties acts as an ambassador for the Aston Martin team, distanced himself from suggestions that he could take the role on a full-time basis.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Wednesday, Button wrote: “Nobody should be replacing Martin until he decides he’s had enough.

“I’ve listen [sic] to Martin in comms since I started in the sport and love his knowledge, insights and work ethic.

“As much as I enjoy jumping in the comms box when Martin is taking a well deserved break I wouldn’t want to do anymore as I’ve got enough going on!”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: The signs that Max Verstappen is closer than ever to quitting F1