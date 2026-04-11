Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes an update on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari race engineer ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 season at the Miami Grand Prix.

With former Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine claiming F1 “doesn’t need” Max Verstappen, here’s today’s roundup…

Lewis Hamilton to keep current race engineer for Miami Grand Prix

Carlo Santi is set to remain as Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari race engineer when the F1 2026 season resumes at the Miami Grand Prix, PlanetF1.com understands.

Santi became Hamilton’s race engineer for F1 2026 after Riccardo Adami was moved to a new role within the organisation in January.

Cedric Michel-Grosjean is expected to become Hamilton’s new permanent race engineer following his recent arrival from McLaren.

Read more: Key Lewis Hamilton race engineer update ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Eddie Irvine: F1 ‘doesn’t need’ Max Verstappen

Former Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine says F1 “doesn’t need” Max Verstappen amid concerns that the Red Bull driver could quit the sport.

Verstappen has been one of the most vocal critics of the F1 2026 rules, warning at the recent Japanese Grand Prix that his unhappiness with the regulations could drive him away from Formula 1.

Verstappen is believed to be under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

Read more: Max Verstappen exit talk grows as Eddie Irvine insists F1 ‘doesn’t need’ him

Helmut Marko: GianPiero Lambiase ‘a significant loss’ for Red Bull

Former Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko says GianPiero Lambiase’s impending move to McLaren is “a significant loss” for the team.

McLaren announced on Thursday that Lambiase will arrive in the role of chief racing officer “no later” than 2028.

Lambiase has served as Max Verstappen’s race engineer for almost a decade, with next month marking the 10th anniversary of their first win together at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Read more: GianPiero Lambiase McLaren role revealed as Red Bull exit confirmed

When Michael Schumacher gave Ferrari a fright with F2004

Michael Schumacher’s first test with the F2004 was so fast that it left Ferrari team principal Jean Todt wondering if the car was illegal.

Schumacher’s pace at Fiorano in early 2004 was believed to have been a full second faster than Ferrari’s simulations had predicted.

That story features heavily as PlanetF1.com’s Henry Valantine details the F1 stories that sound fake but are actually true.

Read more: F1 facts that sound fake: Schumacher gives Ferrari a fright, record McLaren grid penalty

Red Bull sees ‘opportunity’ with F1 2026 relaunch at Miami Grand Prix

Laurent Mekies, the Red Bull team principal, says the team sees an “opportunity” to make significant progress ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 season in Miami next month.

Teams are facing a five-week break in the calendar between the Japanese and Miami grands prix, with Mekies expecting Miami to be “a second season launch” given the amount of upgrades expected.

Fred Vasseur recently hinted that Ferrari could take “a package and a half” to Miami having originally planned to introduce its first big upgrade of the season at the cancelled Bahrain Grand Prix.

Read more: ‘Second season launch’ – Red Bull sees ‘opportunity’ with Miami Grand Prix upgrades