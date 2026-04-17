Red Bull has announced some changes in its technical organisational structure, with a new signing arriving in a team move.

Laurent Mekies’ squad has confirmed two changes in its technical organisation, reporting to technical director Pierre Waché.

Red Bull confirms technical reshuffle and new arrival

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With the core of Red Bull’s technical team under long-term contracts up until F1 2028, the primary change the Milton Keynes-based squad has made is with an eye to “reinforcing its focus on performance and innovation”.

Effective immediately, Ben Waterhouse will take on an expanded role to become the team’s chief performance and design engineer.

His remit sees him take on responsibility for design and vehicle performance, reporting directly to Waché. His previous job title had been as head of performance engineering.

He has been with Red Bull for over a decade, initially arriving from Toro Rosso in 2014, where he served as technical director, before assuming his current role at Red Bull Racing in 2017.

Mekies has also turned to a signing from the Faenza-based squad for a new member of staff, with Andrea Landi arriving from Racing Bulls (formerly Toro Rosso).

The Italian is currently the deputy technical director at Racing Bulls, serving under Guillaume Cattelani, but will arrive to start work at Red Bull from July 1 as head of performance.

He has previously been Jaime Alguersuari’s race engineer in 2010 and ’11, staying on with Jean-Eric Vergne in 2012.

After a spell in DTM, Landi became Ferrari’s head of vehicle dynamics before taking on his current role with Racing Bulls.

According to Red Bull, this evolution in the team’s technical hierarchy will “strengthen integration between these areas and will accelerate the development of competitive, high-performing solutions.

“These changes support the team’s long -term technical ambitions and reflect its continued focus on developing internal talent while attracting leading expertise from across the sport.”

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