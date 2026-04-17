Colton Herta will take a major step towards an F1 race seat this season, completing four practice sessions for Cadillac starting at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Herta is currently five points shy of qualifying for an FIA Super Licence but looks on course to easily surpass the requisite 40 points courtesy of his 2026 programme.

Colton Herta Cadillac FP1 plan strengthens Super Licence route to F1

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An IndyCar race winner, Herta is racing in Formula 2 this season with his eyes firmly set on a place on the F1 grid in the future.

The 26-year-old has previously had applications for an FIA Super Licence rejected by the FIA, rendering him unable to parachute into a drive this season.

Instead, he has signed on with Cadillac to support Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas alongside his F2 campaign – an effort designed to familiarise him with European motorsport and bolster his Super Licence points.

After the opening round in Australia, Herta sits seventh in the Championship which at year end would see him easily surpass the Super Licence points requirement.

In addition to his F2 commitments, Herta is Cadillac’s nominated test driver and will help the team fulfil its obligation to field a rookie driver in two practice sessions per car over the course of the season.

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“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team car for the first time,” said Herta.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the team in a full Grand Prix environment and am fully focused on learning from every appearance.

“I hope I can contribute to the overall race weekend and help the team, Checo and Valtteri as much as possible.”

Team principal Graeme Lowdon added: “Colton is a top talent, which he has not only proved by building an impressive resume in the NTT IndyCar Series before joining us, but also with a strong start to his Formula 2 season.

“Completing all four of our young driver FP1 sessions is a natural next step in his Test Driver role, and I look forward to seeing what he can bring in terms of development and focus.”

By completing all four of the team’s FP1 rookie sessions, Herta is also entitled to four additional points towards his Super Licence (provided he completes at least 100km in each).

It hasn’t been confirmed which of Cadillac’s two drivers will sit out the opening hour in Barcelona, or which three events will follow.

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