Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss confirmed that the General Motors power unit is scheduled to hit the Formula 1 grid in 2029.

Towriss explained how the GM power unit team is currently operating, with Cadillac starting F1 life as a Ferrari customer. Towriss is aware that the first GM PU could have a short shelf life if the engine regulations change for 2031, but he wants the PU in Cadillac’s cars as soon as possible.

Dan Towriss confirms Cadillac General Motors engine 2029 target

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Cadillac hit the F1 grid in 2026 as the sport’s new team. It has been a generally reliable start to the season, an achievement in its own right for a brand new Formula 1 outfit.

Cadillac entered into a Ferrari engine customer deal for the start of its Formula 1 journey.

The plan has always been for parent brand General Motors to develop its own engine, to make Cadillac F1 a works team down the line.

Speaking with PlanetF1.com and other accredited media, Towriss gave an update on the GM PU.

“So the project is ahead of schedule, actually,” he revealed.

“As of right now, we’re slated to bring the Cadillac PU online to compete in 2029.

“There’s some developing PU regulations as well, so we’re keeping a close eye on all of that. But in terms of this current reg set, we’re on schedule to have a power unit for 2029.”

Towriss was asked how he expects the relationship with Ferrari to develop, as this process continues.

He said: “In terms of IP [intellectual property], yeah, everybody’s got to bring their own IP, right.

“So Ferrari has theirs, and with the GM Performance Power Units group, that’s part of the Formula 1 team, we’re developing our own IP.

“We’re developing our own engines and bringing our own work product to the grid in Formula 1.

“So those are going to be completely separate. We’re going to be a customer team of Ferrari, while we’re building our PUs, and that’s going to be GM work.”

More on Cadillac from PlanetF1.com

Cadillac’s steady F1 start shows promise as Perez targets summer breakthrough

Sergio Perez rejects Mario Andretti ‘rusty’ claim amid Valtteri Bottas China admission

But, as Towriss alluded to above, the goalposts could shift only a few years after 2029.

The current engine formula is in place until the end of 2030. The new engines have not proven popular with all drivers, the likes of Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris all vocal in their resistence.

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, is “enjoying” the racing action that is being created by these engines – which put a heavy emphasis on battery harvest and deployment – plus the lighter, lower-downforce cars.

It was put to Towriss that GM could invest hundreds of millions of pounds into an engine which would only be good for two seasons, if the regulations were to change from 2031.

“Like I said, we’re really following the conversation on the regs, closely.

“It’s possible that the regulations could change before 2031. It’s possible that they don’t change before 2031.

“Regardless of the funding, I think it’s important that we see a Cadillac power unit on the grid as soon as possible. That’s really the main focus, from my standpoint.

“If there are ways to speed it up, we will. But right now, the focus is still 2029.”

Cadillac sits 10th in the early F1 2026 Constructors’ standings ahead of Aston Martin, the other team yet to score.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – F1 facts that sound fake: Schumacher gives Ferrari a fright, record McLaren grid penalty