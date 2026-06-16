McLaren and Red Bull have formally lodged an appeal with the FIA International Court of Appeal over the controversial decision to rescind Pierre Gasly’s Monaco GP penalties, escalating the fallout from the race’s pit-lane timing controversy.

It comes after Gasly had two post-race time penalties rescinded when Alpine exercised its Right of Review.

McLaren and Red Bull question consistency and sporting fairness in Monaco GP appeal

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The fall out from a timing error in the Monaco pit lane continues with McLaren announcing that it has formally challenged the decision to rescind Gasly’s time penalties.

PlanetF1.com can also confirm that Red Bull has also lodged an appeal amid concerns over sporting implications, among other consequences, of the reversal.

Having not served two five-second time penalties for speeding in pit lane during the race, the time was added to his finishing time.

Meanwhile, a number of other drivers were also caught speeding in pit lane but served their penalties mid-race, closing the door for any appeal.

Following the success of Alpine’s Right of Review, McLaren and Red Bull revealed they’d submitted notices of intent to appeal, starting the clock on a 96 hour window on which to do so.

A statement from the team reads:

“McLaren Racing can confirm that it has formally lodged a notification of appeal with the FIA International Court of Appeal regarding the following decisions related to the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix: Stewards Document 99; Revised Final Race Classification Document 100; Revised Championship Points Document 101.

“While we fully respect the FIA’s judicial processes and the role of the Stewards, we believe this case raises important questions concerning sporting fairness, regulatory consistency and the integrity of competition.

“Throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend – and in every event – all teams operated according to the regulations and established standard practices for what concerns the speed limit in the pit lane as they were applied at the time. Competitors adjusted their procedures accordingly and, where required, accepted and served penalties imposed under those regulations.

“In our view, the subsequent removal of penalties creates a situation in which some competitors are disadvantaged by having acted in accordance with the rules and the Stewards’ decisions. Such an outcome risks creating sporting inequity and undermining confidence in the consistent application of the FIA Sporting Regulations.

“Our decision to appeal is not directed at any competitor. Rather, it reflects our belief that the Championship benefits from regulations that are applied consistently, transparently and fairly to all participants.

“McLaren remains committed to working constructively with the FIA, Formula One and fellow competitors to protect the integrity of the sport and maintain confidence in its regulatory framework.”

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