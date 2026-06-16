Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff suggested that for Lewis Hamilton, having Kim Kardashian by his side may be playing an important role in his resurgeance.

Speaking from his own experience, Wolff finds a “stable family life” to be beneficial, as he spoke about the combination of factors which he believes have seen Hamilton return to form. The seven-time world champion opened his Ferrari grand prix victory account in Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton revival partly down to Kim Kardashian?

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Toto Wolff, Hamilton’s former team boss at Mercedes, believes that may be the case.

Hamilton and American media personality Kim Kardashian are widely reported to have been dating for the past few months. Kardashian attended her first race supporting Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix, where the 41-year-old made it back-to-back P2 finishes after his runner-up result in Canada.

One week later, Hamilton secured his best result yet with Ferrari by winning the Spanish Grand Prix, that a record-extending 106th victory of his career.

Hamilton crossed the line 19.5 seconds clear of former Mercedes teammate George Russell in second.

Speaking with PlanetF1.com and others after the race, Wolff detailed the puzzle pieces which he believes may have clicked into place to trigger Hamilton’s return to form. Wolff included Hamilton’s relationship with Kardashian among the topics.

Wolff is married to Susie Wolff, the former Williams test driver turned F1 Academy managing director. The pair tied the knot in 2011.

“I think, hard work,” Wolff began when discussing the Hamilton revival.

“This is a car that is maybe different to the previous era cars, with the bouncing, with the stiffness, maybe not easy to feel, and this is back to more a conventional driving, in terms of I would say at least aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics. Obviously, the engine management is completely different, but you can see he’s driving strong.

“The dynamics in the team look to be good between him and his race engineer.

“I saw him on the podium on the telly. That face shows me that he’s very happy. Maybe the girlfriend helps. It helped me to have a partner, that you have a stable family life, and they seem to be getting on really well.

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“I think it’s all of those factors that put together, the emotional and the personal and professional perspective, if they are in a good place, you win.”

Hamilton has fired himself into title contention with his strong run of form. Up to second in the Drivers’ Championship standings, Hamilton is 41 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli, his successor at Mercedes.

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