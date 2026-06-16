Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies believes that its brewing appeal carries further significance beyond Isack Hadjar’s lost Monaco Grand Prix podium.

Hadjar was booted from the top three in Monaco after Pierre Gasly’s pit-lane speeding penalties were rescinded. The Alpine driver had not served his penalties in-race, thus paving the way for a Right of Review opportunity. Mekies believes that a solid and clear approach is needed going forward surrounding the penalties process.

Laurent Mekies explains Red Bull Monaco appeal stance

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Gasly received a pair of five-second penalties for pit-lane speeding infringements in Monaco, only for those verdicts to be overturned after Alpine lodged a post-race Right of Review.

Formula One Management [FOM] revealed that the distance used in the calculation was “inaccurate and overstated the speed” of Gasly.

As Gasly had initially dropped from third to seventh, Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar was promoted to a first podium with the senior Red Bull team. He lost that as a result of Alpine’s successful Gasly appeal.

Five drivers were penalised for pit-lane speeding in Monaco. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was also among them, and said he was “mind blown” by the reversal of Gasly’s penalties.

As Gasly did not pit to serve his time penalties, meaning 10 seconds was added to his race time, Alpine could appeal. Piastri did pit to serve his penalty, therefore McLaren could not appeal post-race.

Gasly has hit back by pointing out that rivals could have done the same as Alpine, so not serving the penalties in-race to open that appeal opportunity.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Friday, McLaren and Red Bull have indicated an intention to appeal the stewards’ decision to rescind Gasly’s penalties.

Mercedes, meanwhile, has requested a Right of Review after the disastrous impact of George Russell’s speeding penalty on his race.

Speaking with PlanetF1.com and other accredited media, Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies stressed the need for an effective and clear system for the future.

“We have not yet submitted the full appeal. We have a bit of time for that,” he said.

“But we think it’s more so a matter of principle for the goodness of the sport, in order for the sport to get the right clarity on how we go about non-appealable penalties during the race, and getting the right results at the end of the race.

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“No measurement system is perfect on us. There is not one single way to measure the speed, and they are all wrong.

“However, we have been working with that measurement system for a very high number of years. It was the same than the day before, to same than on Friday, to same than the previous years, and we have all adapted to it, and 17 or 18 cars have managed to be legal.

“So we just need to make sure that as a sport we have a solid enough approach, so that moving forward we get the right clarity to the fans and to the competitors.”

Alpine sits fifth in the F1 2026 Constructors’ standings, a position and 32 points behind Red Bull.

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