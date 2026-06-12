Toto Wolff said Mercedes have a “a reason to be annoyed” after Pierre Gasly saw his penalties overturned by the stewards.

Gasly returned to the podium after Alpine successfully appealed his two speeding offences, a breach Mercedes’ George Russell also fell foul of.

Toto Wolff reacts to Pierre Gasly decision

Five drivers were found to have breached the pit lane speed of 60 km/h but it was only Alpine and Gasly that submitted a right of review to the stewards.

The French outfit successfully argued that new evidence had emerged after the official timekeeper admitted there was an error in how the speed was measured.

And while Gasly and Alpine can enjoy a podium, the other teams are left frustrated having missed the window to appeal. However, PlanetF1.com understands McLaren and Red Bull intend to challenge the stewards’ decision.

As for Mercedes, Russell was hit with a drive-through penalty after failing to serve his speeding penalty correctly. Russell ended the race in 12th as a result.

Wolff said the now revealed to be incorrect pit lane speed assessment had “massive implications” for Russell.

“It was a very unfortunate situation,” he said in Barcelona. “And clearly we can all learn from that.

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“Because you know that wasn’t something that just came up on Sunday, that suddenly 10 cars that were in breach of pit lane speeding, it’s something that was flagged before for us as a team, and especially for George, massive implications.

“He had difficult qualifying sessions, but he moved all the way back up there, and clearly, without the penalty, without us not serving it correctly, it would have been a totally different outcome for his race.

“Whether he would have made the podium or just not is a different question, but a different outcome would have had an impact on his championship situation, and that’s that’s why it’s unfortunate.”

Asked about his reaction to the Gasly overturn, Wolff said Mercedes had a “right to be annoyed” and would be asking the FIA about possible “remedies.”

“Now we are assessing, as we speak, what the Gasly situation does for George. Obviously, there’s certain timing restraints, we wouldn’t appeal the Gasly results, certainly, but we would like the FIA to look at what could be the remedies for George’s race.

“I think we are having some timing limitations. That, and some other legal constraints, but definitely we have a reason to be annoyed, and I wish we could have had those conversations before the race on Sunday.”

Wolff did though concede there was not a realistic chance of Russell’s penalties being overturned but they had to try even if there was only “a millimetre of chance.”

“I just left when we were on the phone with our lawyers to look at what can we do.

“For George, drive through if it didn’t happen at the end, is equivalent of 20 seconds race time. What would 20 seconds race time have meant for his result?

“Do we think that we realistically have a position, a chance of reverting the result? I don’t think so, but we definitely have to give it a go if we see that there is a millimetre of chance to do so and bring him back to whatever it was before.”

Read more: George Russell hits back in Barcelona as title rival Antonelli watches on