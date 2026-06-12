Pierre Gasly has reacted to being restored to the Monaco Grand Prix podium, saying he is “very proud” of both Alpine and the FIA stewards for how his case was handled.

Alpine lodged a Right of Review petition after Gasly was demoted from 3rd to 7th at the chequered flag in Monaco, after two five-second penalties were taken into account for alleged speeding in the pit lane.

Pierre Gasly praises FIA after Monaco podium reinstated

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Alpine’s appeal was heard in Barcelona and, after new and significant evidence was provided, the stewards reported the team’s case was admissible on Thursday.

A second part of the hearing followed, with the stewards ultimately deciding that Gasly’s post-race time penalties would be rescinded, resulting in a first Monaco podium – albeit several days after the race – for the French driver.

Despite the probable disappointment at not being able to celebrate in the moment in Monaco, Gasly thanked those involved for the decision being made.

“I must say I’m extremely happy for the whole team,” he told Sky F1.

“Very proud of the whole team, the way they have fought for all of us for that result. I must say, Sunday night, I felt very low.

“A lot of mixed emotions, proud of the performance, extremely sad about the whole decision, the whole situation, some injustice in all that situation, and I wasn’t sure how things would move forward, but the team did an amazing job.

“I must say, I’m very proud of F1 and the FIA for the transparency and everybody recognising their responsibilities in that situation, and we all know that with everything at stake, when you look at world championships in all different sports, you know how complicated things can be and I think, for today, it’s a massive step forward for our sport, too.”

Gasly admitted he has come to terms with not being able to celebrate on the iconic steps in Monaco, alongside the now-standard team celebrations at the harbour in Monte Carlo.

More importantly in the here and now are the extra nine points he has gained as a result of this decision, given Alpine’s tight battle in the midfield in the Constructors’ standings.

He was able to speak to and partially celebrate with his mechanics in the Alpine garage ahead of FP1 in Barcelona, but this result is also a token of how far Alpine has progressed compared to last season.

“I’ve accepted that [non-celebration] already, as much as I would have liked to see how it looks, just stopping there, being on the podium with the Prince, celebrating the guys,” he added.

“Having these moments are what makes a career so special. It’s not gonna happen. It didn’t happen. That’s that’s how it is.

“We’ll have to do it another time, but for now, I’m just very, very proud of how the team handled the situation, how much they backed me up, and brought our case forward, and really fought for it.

“So, very good news, bit strange to celebrate on a Friday morning, but it is what it is, and I’m just happier.

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“I mean, we should not forget that 12 months ago, but even six months ago, we were in a very different position in Abu Dhabi.

“Last year was a very long year, the car wasn’t competitive, and the team worked very, very hard to turn things around with that new regulation, and so far this year we managed to score points in every round.

“It’s a good time. There is good momentum, I’m sure it’s gonna bring a lot of like positivity and the right mood in the team, so it can only be good for the future.”

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