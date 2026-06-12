George Russell has accepted that the 2026 championship is “far out of reach right now” after Kimi Antonelli opened up a 68-point lead.

No driver in the sport’s history has ever overturned a gap that big to win a world title, with Max Verstappen’s 46-point deficit to Sebastian Vettel in 2022 representing the biggest comeback.

George Russell on Kimi Antonelli’s 68-point F1 2026 championship advantage

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The Briton says it has taken the pressure off his shoulders, and he’s now just racing to enjoy it.

Russell arrived on the F1 2026 grid as the pre-season favourite to win the world title, and while he lived up to that billing at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, it has been all Antonelli on F1 Sundays since.

The Italian has converted five successive Grand Prix pole positions into race wins, a record for a first-time Grand Prix winner, and has taken a 66-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship over his Mercedes predecessor, Lewis Hamilton. Russell is a further two points off the pace.

However, no driver has ever overturned a 68-point deficit to win a world championship.

It has been a tough run for Russell to deal with, as too often he has dropped points to Antonelli through no fault of his own. He was undone by the timing of a Safety Car in Japan, suffered a catastrophic battery failure in Canada and was hit with a controversial pit lane speeding penalty in Monaco.

But while Russell accepts he’d probably still be behind his teammate even without those incidents, his deficit to the Italian would be a lot less.

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“It has been very tough, of course, dealing with the outcome,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media in Barcelona.

“But honestly, when I’ve sat down and thought about this season as a whole, if it had just been a clean season — not a season where I had good luck, but just a neutral season — I think I’d have had three more podiums to my name.

“It would have been five out of six races on the podium, maybe a couple of wins, and two out of three sprint race victories.

“I still think I’d probably be slightly behind Kimi in the standings, but the picture would be totally different. I’m now just going into every race trying to control the controllables.

“I can’t do anything about the engine breaking down, I can’t do anything about bad Safety Car timing, or this pit lane infringement situation that is out of my control now.

“The pressure feels off, to be honest. I’m just going to try and enjoy every race, not even thinking about a championship.

“It’s so far out of reach right now that it’s just about going and enjoying the races, having fun, driving fast, and doing what I know I’m capable of doing, and what I’ve done my whole Formula 1 career. Yeah, that’s what I’m excited for.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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