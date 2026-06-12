Oscar Piastri has warned the FIA it cannot simply change the Monaco Grand Prix result after the controversial pit lane speeding penalties reshaped the race outcome.

Five drivers were handed six penalties for exceeding the 60 km/h speed limit in the Monte Carlo pit lane, but only one team – Alpine – lodged a Right of Review as Pierre Gasly did not pit to serve his penalties during the race.

Oscar Piastri explains why Monaco GP result should stand after FIA review

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Formula 1’s regulations state that penalties taken during a race cannot be appealed. As such, only Alpine was in a position to lodge a Right of Review, with Gasly’s two penalties added to his race time.

The likes of Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who served their pit lane penalties during the Grand Prix, could not request a review.

Alpine’s petition, which was heard on Thursday in Barcelona, was successful due to a crucial piece of evidence that was submitted by FOM showing that the distance used in calculating the F1 Official Timing was “inaccurate and overestimated the speed” Gasly was travelling at.

The review took place later on Thursday afternoon, with a verdict expected on Friday morning.

But one driver who feels this isn’t fair is McLaren’s Piastri.

The Australian finished fourth at the Monaco Grand Prix after serving an extra pit stop in order to cover off his five-second penalty.

He feels the race result should not be changed given the impact the penalties had on several other drivers, such as himself, Hamilton and Russell.

“In the race, it was reasonably obvious, I thought, that there was something weird going on, because maybe you have one or maybe two cars at the same race getting a pit lane speed limit penalty, but not seven or eight, or however many it was,” Piastri told PlanetF1.com and other media in Spain.

“It’s a shame, because it’s obviously impacted the result of the race, one way or another.

“I got a penalty, and if I didn’t have that penalty to serve, I wouldn’t have pitted it again.

“So, they can’t change the result now, because so many decisions were made in the race based off the penalties that were given, but that kind of thing shouldn’t be happening.”

However, the big loser if Gasly’s penalties should be overturned is Isack Hadjar.

The Red Bull driver benefitted from Gasly’s penalties to finish third to secure his first podium in Red Bull colours.

He now stands to lose that P3, dropping to fourth, which will not only cost him three world championship points but a second F1 podium.

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“That would be a shame for my history in Monaco because it would just look good that I signed my contract for Red Bull in Monaco after winning a race and having my first podium for Red Bull in Monaco,” Hadjar said ahead of the verdict. “It just sounds good.

“The only downside would be the three points taken away from me, the podium I had, the emotions were there, so it would be three points less.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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