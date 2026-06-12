Max Verstappen admitted he was surprised by the FIA’s ADUO engine ranking after Red Bull were unexpectedly named the top power unit supplier.

The FIA has not officially declared which power unit manufacturer has the strongest engine but PlanetF1.com understand Red Bull is top of the tree.

Max Verstappen expresses surprise at FIA evaluation

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It would not have been outrageous to suggest Mercedes had produced the best power unit given their cars have won every race so far this season and yet the ADUO rankings has Red Bull on top.

The test, which came as part of the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) system, reportedly suggested Mercedes was more than two per cent behind Red Bull, although it does only take the ICE into account.

Meanwhile Ferrari, Audi and Honda are reportedly deemed to be more than four per cent down, allowing them to make two upgrades.

That evaluation has come as a surprise to all those in Red Bull though and Verstappen said in his pre-Barcelona press conference that the team would speak to the FIA to find out how it came to that conclusion.

“I think we were all a little bit surprised with that news,” he said. “I guess that’s why we were talking to the FIA now to see what happened there. How they came to that conclusion.

“I’m not involved in this day-to-day, so I think it’s better if you ask someone else how accurate it actually is, the measurements for us.

“I’m just surprised what came out. All I focus on is driving.”

If the results do prove to be accurate, it would be a remarkable achievement for Red Bull Ford Powertrains to have built the best engine as a new supplier.

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Verstappen did admit the team were “proud” at what they had achieved but equally “confused” given how they themselves felt about the power unit.

“From the outside you should say ‘yes that’s amazing’ but we just feel surprised because we don’t feel like we are the best.

“Of course, it’s super impressive what they have done. If you look at it, we were definitely not the worst out there, and it’s super impressive, because in such a short timeframe, what they have done.

“We still have some reliability things, but overall, it’s honestly nice to be a part of it, and seeing the drive of the people, and what they want to do.

“They’re never satisfied, I’m also never satisfied, but they are as well, and they’re equally as disappointed when things don’t go right.

“So, yes, in a way, of course, we are proud, just a bit confused with somebody being portrayed as the best, because we don’t feel like that.”

Read next: Red Bull seeks FIA answers after surprise ADUO benchmark verdict

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