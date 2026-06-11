Alpine Monaco GP appeal deemed ‘admissible’ by FIA

Alpine’s right of review surrounding Pierre Gasly’s Monaco GP penalties has been deemed admissible, allowing it to proceed to the next stage.

Alpine invoked Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code after Gasly was handed two five-second time penalties for speeding in the pit lane which ultimately cost him a podium.

Alpine’s right of review deemed admissible

With pit lane speeding offences often kept to at most one a race, the existence of six separate penalties issued during the Monaco race led to confusion as to why so many drivers were falling foul of the regulation.

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Franco Colapinto and Oscar Piastri were all penalised during the race while Pierre Gasly twice exceeded the limit.

Gasly was clocked at going 60.1 km/h, 0.1km/h over the limit, on his first stop followed by 60.4 km/h on his second, handing him 10 seconds’ worth of penalties from the stewards.

Gasly would go on to cross the line third but was demoted down to seventh once his second penalty had been added to his time.

Alpine submitted a petition for a right of review on Sunday over the incidents and claimed there was a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the Decision concerned.”

As such, the stewards convened a meeting for the Thursday before the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in which they met with a representative of Alpine and any other team that wished to be present. On this occasion, a representative from McLaren, Red Bull, Ferrari, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Haas, Audi and Cadillac was present.

The crucial piece of evidence was submitted by FOM which showed the distance used in calculating the F1 Official Timing, of which the pit lane speed is drawn from, was inaccurate and overstated the speed of Gasly.

That was deemed as sufficient evidence on its own to meet the requirement standard of significance by the stewards.

That particular piece of information was provided by FOM on Wednesday, June 10, satisfying the ‘new’ element of the appeal and the relevance came from it being Alpine’s driver involved.

As such, the stewards deemed that both right of reviews were admissible and adjourned the meeting. They then met at 1320 CEST for the second part of the hearing with the verdict of that still awaited.

Alpine also used three other examples that they believed passed the barrier, one of which was “That the FIA and FOM, but not the Race Stewards, were aware in advance of the race that there was an issue with the timing loops in the pit lane.”

However that was “strongly refuted” by representatives of both the FIA and FOM. The stewards noted they became concerned after the third alleged speeding breach and reported to them by the Official Timekeeper, and at that time asked Race Control if it was aware of any issue or irregularity with the system. Race Control reported back that it raised the matter with the Official Timekeeper and was reassured that there were no issues.