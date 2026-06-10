Untelevised team radio showed Pierre Gasly responding to dropping away from the podium places at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Alpine driver had crossed the line third on the road on Sunday, but two separate time penalties for speeding in the pit lane dropped him to seventh when the results were calculated.

Pierre Gasly reacts to losing Monaco Grand Prix podium

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Post-race onboard footage showed Gasly sarcastically ‘celebrating’ what would have been a podium on the cooldown lap in Monaco. The Frenchman later admitted he was “heartbroken” at losing out on finishing on the rostrum in Formula 1’s blue riband race.

With his team radio now revealed by Formula 1, a short, simple response came after his four-place drop.

“P3, ****ing P3, honestly,” Gasly said.

Two separate incidents saw Lance Stroll and Charles Leclerc hit the barriers after picking up loose asphalt on the degrading track surface between Rascasse and Anthony Noghes, which meant that, after Stroll’s collision, drivers went through the pit lane under Safety Car conditions.

It was then confirmed by the stewards that Gasly, already among the drivers punished once for going above 60 km/h in the pit lane, was penalised a second time, adding another five seconds to his race time.

Race engineer Josh Peckett took to the radio to confirm a second infringement of pit-lane speeding, telling Gasly: “Okay mate, we have been caught speeding again. Drive through the pit lane please, undershoot speed, undershoot speed properly please.

“I don’t know why, but we’ve just got to do it, mate. Drive steady through the pit lane. Undershoot, particularly pit entry. Undershoot all the way along.

“I’m not sure what’s going on, it’s not just us, lots of cars are getting it.”

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Alpine confirmed after the race that it had lodged a Right of Review petition to the FIA after these penalties, given the implications it had on its driver, as well as the belief that penalties had been applied incorrectly.

Gasly took to social media to explain how he was “heartbroken” at the situation, and speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media after the race, he explained how he felt from behind the wheel.

“I don’t think there’s anything that would hurt me more right now,” Gasly said.

“It’s 10 years of ****ing working my ass off for this type of moments, and we did everything right today.

“Standing on that podium, in front of all the fans that turn up, and this is the type of moment that for me can be taken away from us by unfair reasons.

“What’s going on right now is not right. Hopefully they can make the right calls.”

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