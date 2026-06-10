David Coulthard has warned George Russell that if he doesn’t beat Kimi Antonelli at the Barcleona Grand Prix, there will be “no World Championship”.

Although Mercedes entered this year’s championship as the pre-season favourite after whispers about its all-new V6 engine with its 50/50 combustion and electric split, all the talk was about one driver. George Russell.

David Coulthard warns George Russell over Kimi Antonelli title fight

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A Mercedes driver since 2022 and the team’s lead driver last season when Antonelli made his debut, Russell was tipped as the one to fight for the title this season.

But while he lived up to that billing at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, it has been all Antonelli on F1 Sundays since.

The Italian has converted five successive Grand Prix pole positions into race wins, a new F1 record for a new winner, and has taken a 66-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship over his Mercedes predecessor Lewis Hamilton.

His teammate George Russell, who didn’t score in Monaco after a speeding penalty became a drive-through penalty when it wasn’t served correctly, dropped to third in the standings, a further two points adrift.

No driver has ever overturned a 68-point deficit to win a world championship.

But with 24 races on the calendar and only six run, Coulthard believes it has come to crunch time for Russell, who has to beat Antonelli in Spain to keep his championship hopes alive.

Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard stated: “He needs to show he can take a pole in Barcelona, and assuming the car is quick enough, of course, he just needs to be beating Kimi.

“Let’s be honest. If he doesn’t beat Kimi, it’s over. No World Championship.”

“You can say for as long as you want, ‘All I need is the car. All I need is the opportunity,” added podcast host Will Buxton.

“Well, guess what? You’ve got the car. You’ve got the opportunity. And you’re having your arse handed to you.”

Russell, though, is not giving up on the dream.

With 18 grands prix remaining, and three Sprints, there are still 474 points maximum in play this season.

Asked if Antonelli’s advantage is too great, Russell cited Max Verstappen’s gains on his way to second place in F1 2025 season when he clawed back 102 points to Oscar Piastri, as a prime example.

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“No, it’s not,” he insisted. You look at Verstappen last year – but I need to get myself out.

“I don’t know how we keep ending up in the same position. Things I need to improve for sure. But I know on clean weekends what I can do and it’s just unfortunate.

“I still very much believe in myself and know what I can do. I think we’re not even 30% of the way through, but there’s a lot of points down the drain.”

The Briton added: “I’m in a very weird state of mind because I’ve had very low moments in my career where I’ve maybe had a run of two bad races or three bad races on my own personal performance.

“I’ve never had a run of bad luck like this. It didn’t happen when the car was a P7 car two years ago, or a P4, P3 car last year. Now I’ve got the car, it feels very painful, but there’s a long way to go.

“I still very much believe in myself. I still believe we’re going to be fighting for race wins from the end of this year. There’s no reason why we won’t be continuing into next year, but right now it’s tough.”

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