Alpine has confirmed that it has submitted a Right of Review petition after a post-race penalty saw Pierre Gasly lose out on a podium place in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Gasly was third to the flag on the streets of Monte Carlo, but with 10 seconds added to his finishing time for pit lane speeding, he was relegated to seventh.

Alpine submits Right of Review petition as Pierre Gasly penalty costs Monaco podium

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Alpine subsequently submitted its Right for Review petition, leaving open the possibility that Gasly may yet get the podium result.

A statement from the team issued to PlanetF1.com confirmed as much: “After the result of today’s Monaco Grand Prix, BWT Alpine Formula One Team can confirm it has requested a Right of Review from the FIA following the penalties applied for pit lane speeding.”

Isack Hadjar inherited third at the chequered flag, surviving his own post-race scare when Red Bull was investigated for a potential breach of the red flag regulations.

However, should Gasly’s quest prove successful, Hadjar would be stripped of the position and the Alpine driver reinstated in third place.

In a Right of Review, the team must first prove that it has significant new evidence that as not available at the time of the initial decision.

If that hurdle is cleared, the stewards reconvene and reconsider the incident with the new evidence, which could result in a decision being overturned.

Gasly was one of a host of drivers to be handed a penalty for pit lane speeding during the Monaco GP.

The Alpine pilot picked up two separate penalties, worth a combined 10 seconds, which were added to his total race time.

However, the Frenchman is adamant that he did not exceed the 60km/h pit lane limit, and that he should not have been penalised.

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“I don’t think there’s anything that would hurt me more right now,” Gasly told PlanetF1.com and other media after the race.

“It’s 10 years of fucking working my ass off for this type of moments, and we did everything right today.

“Standing on that podium, in front of all the fans that turn up, and this is the type of moment that for me can be taken away from us by unfair reasons.

“What’s going on right now is not right. Hopefully they can make the right calls.”

According to the stewards report, Gasly was clocked doing 60.1km/h as he entered the pit lane the first time, which attracted a five-second penalty.

Another came 20 minutes later, with the Alpine driver recorded at 60.4km/h on that occasion.

As he didn’t stop again prior to the end of the race, the two penalties were combined and added to his total race time.

“I know as well, for a fact, that what’s in the car is below the 60km/h,” Gasly insisted.

“I know on both occasions I’ve put it [pit lane speed limiter on] way before the line.

“That’s probably the most simple setting you can put in a Formula 1 car.

“Three, four teams that get caught for speeding? Hopefully it rings a bell to the guys that they need to check exactly what’s going on.

“They can see on the data,” he added.

“You can look at the speed that we are going at, it’s precise enough.

“Hopefully we can fight because it’s not going to give that moment back in terms of celebrating on the podium with the people, but a podium is a podium.

“It’s been 10 years. I’m fighting very hard to get every single opportunity. I’ve managed to get five podiums, which is not enough if you ask me.

“I deserve this one. Hopefully they can do something.”

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