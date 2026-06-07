Isack Hadjar could be stripped of his Monaco Grand Prix podium with a penalty looming over him as the FIA investigates the Red Bull driver.

Hadjar finished third behind Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton but faces an investigation into a potential red flag infringement.

Isack Hadjar faces potential penalty as Monaco podium at risk

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A chaotic conclusion to the Monaco Grand Prix saw a late Safety Car before the race was suspended after Lance Stroll and then Charles Leclerc crashed at the final corner.

Initially flagged for a potential Safety Car infringement, Hadjar was cleared of that but was noted for a potential red flag infringement.

During the red flag, stewards spotted the team performing operations outside of the regulations on Hadjar’s car.

“During the suspension of the Race, mechanics of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team were working on car number 6, performing operations not permitted by Article B5.14.4.a. at 16:55,” the stewards summary noted.

“When queried about their works, they stopped working and reverted the car to its previous state without replacing any part.”

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The demise of Leclerc from third saw Hadjar inherit the position, crossing the line 23.4 seconds behind Antonelli, and 16.1 behind Hamilton.

More crucially, the Frenchman was just nine-tenths ahead of Oscar Piastri, with Liam Lawson classified fifth just 2.3 seconds further back.

A post-race penalty has the potential to not only drop Hadjar from the podium, but well down the order – depending on the scale of any penalty that might be applied.

It was a combative drive from Hadjar, who was the only Red Bull to see the chequered flag after Max Verstappen suffered issues at the race start.

He was then forced to battle gremlins in his RB22 through the race, including a lack of power that left him vulnerable to Piastri in the closing stages.

Despite the intense pressure, he held on ahead of the McLaren driver in a composed performance, especially so given he crashed during practice and confessed to have lost confidence as a result.

Hadjar was far from alone in attracting the attention of the stewards, with a host of others picking up in-race penalties.

That included George Russell, who was slapped with a drive-through after his initial penalty for pit lane speeding was not served correctly.

Pierre Gasly also copped a time penalty for speeding in the pit lane, while Piastri suffered the same fate but cleared it during his pit stop.

This article will be updated

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