Full results from the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the world championship and the first race of the year in Europe.

Kimi Antonelli started from pole and dominated the race before a red flag introduced late drama. Max Verstappen was an opening lap retirement when his car suffered a power unit issue while Charles Leclerc crashed out to trigger the red flag.

Full F1 results from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Read the full Monaco GP race report here.

Pos Driver Team Laps/Gap 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Winner (78 Laps) 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +6.271 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +23.394 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +24.261 5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +26.553 6 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +29.01 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +30.369 8 Alex Albon Williams +33.413 9 Esteban Ocon Haas +37.14 10 Sergio Perez Cadillac +39.153 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +41.899 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +42.748 13 George Russell Mercedes +43.353 14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +44.102 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +48.964 16 Carlos Sainz Williams +8L Charles Leclerc Ferrari +14L Lance Stroll Aston Martin +22L Lando Norris McLaren +35L Oliver Bearman Haas +51L Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +63L Max Verstappen Red Bull

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