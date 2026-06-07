F1 results: Monaco Grand Prix – Antonelli survives late drama as penalties mar Monaco
Full results from the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the world championship and the first race of the year in Europe.
Kimi Antonelli started from pole and dominated the race before a red flag introduced late drama. Max Verstappen was an opening lap retirement when his car suffered a power unit issue while Charles Leclerc crashed out to trigger the red flag.
Full F1 results from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix
Read the full Monaco GP race report here.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Gap
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|Winner (78 Laps)
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+6.271
|3
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+23.394
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+24.261
|5
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+26.553
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+29.01
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+30.369
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+33.413
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+37.14
|10
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+39.153
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+41.899
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+42.748
|13
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+43.353
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+44.102
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+48.964
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+8L
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+14L
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+22L
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+35L
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+51L
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+63L
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
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