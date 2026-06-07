F1 results: Monaco Grand Prix – Antonelli survives late drama as penalties mar Monaco

Mat Coch
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Full F1 results from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

Full F1 results from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

Full results from the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the world championship and the first race of the year in Europe.

Kimi Antonelli started from pole and dominated the race before a red flag introduced late drama. Max Verstappen was an opening lap retirement when his car suffered a power unit issue while Charles Leclerc crashed out to trigger the red flag.

Full F1 results from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Read the full Monaco GP race report here.

Pos Driver Team Laps/Gap
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Winner (78 Laps)
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +6.271
3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +23.394
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +24.261
5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +26.553
6 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +29.01
7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +30.369
8 Alex Albon Williams +33.413
9 Esteban Ocon Haas +37.14
10 Sergio Perez Cadillac +39.153
11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +41.899
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +42.748
13 George Russell Mercedes +43.353
14 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +44.102
15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +48.964
16 Carlos Sainz Williams +8L
Charles Leclerc Ferrari +14L
Lance Stroll Aston Martin +22L
Lando Norris McLaren +35L
Oliver Bearman Haas +51L
Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +63L
Max Verstappen Red Bull

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