There is late Monaco Grand Prix heartbreak for Cadillac, as what had been its first point in Formula 1 has now been stripped after a post-race penalty for Sergio Perez.

A 10-second time penalty came for being out of position at the restart after the red flag period, which in turn has dropped Perez out of the points.

Sergio Perez Cadillac Monaco GP penalty strips first F1 point

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Perez had been due to start 18th in Monte Carlo, but had already received an earlier penalty in the race after accidentally pulling into the grid slot vacated by Gabriel Bortoleto in front, with the Audi driver having started in the pit lane.

Having stayed in the race and made his way through the field after retirements and holding onto track position, a late penalty for Nico Hulkenberg, after contact with Carlos Sainz at the hairpin, had initially promoted Perez into the points places.

A post-race investigation was flagged before the Monaco Grand Prix ended, with Perez having been hit with a 10-second penalty which has now made him and Cadillac wait for the team’s first point since its entry at the beginning of 2026.

In a short verdict from the FIA stewards, it read: “Video evidence showed clearly that the front right wheel of Car 11 was outside the

starting box. The standard penalty is applied.”

More from the Monaco Grand Prix

Antonelli’s record-breaking charge continues in Monaco as Verstappen, Leclerc DNF in red-flagged race

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Conversely, this penalty promoted Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso into the points, which in turn became Aston Martin’s first point of the season.

The Silverstone-based team has struggled for form since the start of Formula 1’s new era, with Lance Stroll having been the first driver to suffer with the break-up of track surface in the final sector, understeer putting him into the barriers at Anthony Noghes before Charles Leclerc replicated his accident at the Safety Car restart.

Alonso had started 21st but early gains on the first lap, a series of retirements and strategy all put him within a chance of a point, with Aston Martin and Honda now off the mark for the season.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Exclusive: BYD holds meetings with F1 and FIA at Monaco Grand Prix