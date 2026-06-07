Red Bull Powertrains has been provisionally judged the F1 2026 engine benchmark in a document confirming development allowances to teams.

The FIA is yet to publicly announce the findings of its ADUO (Additional Development Upgrade Opportunities) power unit benchmarking, but multiple informed sources have told PlanetF1.com that Red Bull Powertrains DM01 engine is set to be revealed as the engine to beat.

Red Bull Powertrains emerges as surprise F1 2026 engine benchmark in ADUO analysis

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The results of the FIA’s extensive benchmarking into the current five power units is expected to be communicated shortly.

The FIA’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities [ADUO] is a safety net system devised by the governing body, permitting power unit manufacturers [PUMs] to open their homologated units and introduce upgrades to their engines – PUMs will either be awarded one or two upgrade opportunities over the remainder of the season, which can be introduced in certain windows over the remainder.

The performance indexing of the F1 2026 engines has focused on the internal combustion engine, rather than the power unit as a whole, and multiple sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Red Bull Powertrains [RBPT] has been indexed as the top performer.

It’s an unexpected feat, given the newness of the RBPT project and its independence compared to the automotive giants of Audi, Mercedes, Honda, and Ferrari.

Conceived under the late Dietrich Mateschitz and spearheaded by former Red Bull CEO Christian Horner, the organisation was established in 2022 following the departure of Honda, with Horner appointing technical director Ben Hodgkinson to lead the development of the DM01 power unit for the new regulation cycle in ’26.

Beyond the RBPT unit, Mercedes was indexed as next-best, but more than 2 per cent behind the RBPT. As such, the Brixworth-based manufacturer will be awarded one upgrade opportunity.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton spoke about the ADUO allowances following the Monaco Grand Prix, revealing the same information: RBPT was the benchmark ahead of Mercedes, with Ferrari, Audi, and Honda at the back.

That trio, Ferrari, Audi, and Honda, will each qualify for two upgrade opportunities.

Audi confirmed to PlanetF1.com that it has qualified for at least one ADUO allowance, and said, “This is entirely in line with what to be expected as our data has consistently shown that whilst the chassis of the R26 is delivering well, the major gap to our competitors is to be found in the engine.

“This is no surprise, especially considering this is the first time Audi has developed a Formula 1 power unit.

“ADUO remains an important tool for the FIA to help level the playing field as we all strive towards a more competitive and technologically forward thinking sport.”

With RBPT’s engine designed and manufactured in a technical partnership with Ford, the American auto giant’s motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook, who spoke with pride about what has been accomplished between the US automaker and the Milton Keynes-based manufacturer.

“We’re very happy with where we are right now,” he told PlanetF1.com.

“Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Powertrains – they’re great partners, and that’s what we knew three-and-a-half years ago when we struck the deal.

“The partnership with them has been incredible to develop an all-new power train together with them, based in Milton Keynes, and I’m incredibly proud to have that power unit on track in the Red Bull Racing cars and the Racing Bulls cars as well.

“So it’s a very proud moment for Ford Motor Company, Ford Racing, and all of our employees. We’re very happy with the partnership with Ben Hodgkinson as he leads the power trains part of the business, and with Laurent, with what he’s been doing overall with the racing team, very happy with everything that we’re doing there.

“Obviously, we want to compete to win races and win championships. We would love to be further up the grid but, at this point, we’re happy that we’re in the part of the grid where we are, the top half, and knowing the capability that exists within Milton Keynes.

“They showed in 2025, the comeback to get Max within two points of the championship. Everybody on campus and off campus is working very hard to continue to improve performance, and that’s all we want in a partner: the commitment to do whatever it takes to keep working towards the top of the grid.

“Absolutely, we have had issues, without question, but we’re committed to solving those issues and continuing to improve performance.”

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