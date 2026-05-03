Liam Lawson faces a post-Miami Grand Prix meeting with the stewards for potentially causing a collision with Pierre Gasly.

The contact resulted in Gasly’s Alpine flipping over, before coming to a stop partially suspended on the tyre barrier. The stewards are investigating the incident following the race.

Liam Lawson under FIA investigation in Miami

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An early Safety Car in Miami was triggered by two incidents.

Firstly, Isack Hadjar had hit the wall at Turn 15/16.

The rear right of Gasly’s Alpine was suspended on top of the tyre barrier at Turn 17, meanwhile.

Lawson had pulled a move down the inside of Gasly, the pair colliding, as Gasly was flipped over.

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Gasly, thankfully, confirmed quickly on team radio that he was okay.

A post-race investigation of the incident was confirmed by the stewards, with Lawson also retiring from the race.

More to follow…

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