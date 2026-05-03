Max Verstappen is off to see the stewards following the Miami Grand Prix, as part of a double investigation.

Verstappen found his name on a busy list of drivers to catch the attention of the stewards, with George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon also involved in moments which require investigation.

Max Verstappen under FIA investigation in Miami

Verstappen, who suffered a spin at the start as he battled Leclerc for the lead, went for an alternate strategy by pitting for hard tyres under an early Safety Car.

His re-emergence onto the track is what first alerted the stewards, Verstappen noted for potentially crossing the white line at the pit exit.

An investigation was duly confirmed, though interestingly, it was announced that this would take place after the race.

Elsewhere on the post-race to-do list, Verstappen and Russell are under investigation over a collision at Turn 1 late in the race, one which left Russell with front wing damage as the pair battled for fourth.

Russell was noted for perhaps moving under braking in his gripping earlier scrap with Leclerc, though the stewards soon after the chequered flag decided that no further action was required.

The list continues. The stewards are investigating a last-lap banging of wheels between Russell and Leclerc at T17.

Leclerc is also under investigation for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, as well as driving his Ferrari in an unsafe manner.

Leclerc sustained damage in a dramatic last-lap spin, as the Monegasque somehow avoided a race-ending whack of the wall.

Leclerc was ultimately passed by Russell, and Verstappen at the line, consigning him to sixth as it stands.

The stewards announced that Alex Albon was under investigation for a potential yellow flag infringement.

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