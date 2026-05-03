Kimi Antonelli has recovered from a sluggish start to win the Miami Grand Prix.

The Italian ran wide at Turn 1 before battling Lando Norris to take this third win of the season over Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Kimi Antonelli wins Miami GP from Lando Norris

A frenetic start saw Max Verstappen spin out of second place on the exit of Turn 1, while halfway around the lap Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto found the same piece of race track.

Charles Leclerc emerged out front before a three-way scrap emerged with Antonelli, who’d run wide at the first corner off the start, and Norris.

An early Safety Car was called for when Isack Hadjar clipped the wall at Turn 14 before sliding out of the race, moments before Pierre Gasly and Liam Lawson made contact.

The Alpine driver found himself pitched into the wall, barrel rolling as he made his exit.

Having cleared Leclerc, Norris controlled the race after the restart as the threat of rain looming and creating a strategic headache for teams.

Through the pit sequence, Antonelli regained the lead as Norris slotted in second.

An early stop and a long stint on the hard tyres saw Verstappen fall backwards in the latter stages.

He didn’t give up without a fight, but it was a futile effort as Leclerc and Piastri both cleared the Red Bull.

On the penultimate lap, the Australian put a move on Leclerc to steal away the final podium place, a spin for the Ferrari, and contact with the wall, left him sixth at the flag.

Antonelli’s win marked three on the trot, the first driver in F1 history to take both his first three poles and three race victories in consecutive events.

F1 Results, Miami Grand Prix

1. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 57 Laps

2. Lando Norris, McLaren, + 3.264

3. Oscar Pisatri, McLaren, + 27.092

4. George Russell, Mercedes, + 43.051

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, + 43.949

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, + 44.245

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, + 53.753

8. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, + 61.871

9. Carlos Sainz, Williams, + 82.072

10. Alex Albon, Williams, + 90.972

11. Oliver Bearman, Haas, + 1L

12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi, + 1L

13. Esteban Ocon, Haas, + 1L

14. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, + 1L

15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, + 1L

16. Sergio Perez, Cadillac, + 1L

17. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, + 1L

18. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, + 2L

19. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi, + 50L

20. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, + 51L

21. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, + 53L

22. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, + 53L