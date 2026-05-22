Formula 1’s drivers are “a bit scared” of taking the 2026 cars into wet conditions for the first time, according to Martin Brundle — and Canada may provide that first test.

Rain is in the forecast for Sunday’s Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, a demanding track with little margin for error. A “shocked” warning from Pierre Gasly, who completed a recent wet-weather test, will do little to calm any jitters.

Martin Brundle warns over Canadian GP wet-weather challenge

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Drivers are getting fairly well-accustomed to their new machinery four rounds into F1 2026. Something which they are yet to experience, though, is driving these cars on a wet track.

The possibility was there for a wet Miami Grand Prix, but the track dried in time for lights out after storms earlier in the day. Despite threats on the radar, no rain hit the circuit during the race.

F1 2026 has now moved on to the Canadian Grand Prix. The forecast remains favourable until Grand Prix Sunday, where a 60 per cent risk of light to moderate showers exists.

“The drivers are all a little bit scared of just what these cars are going to be like in the rain,” Martin Brundle claimed via Sky F1.

“They have got so much power and less downforce, less grip, and they don’t know yet.

“Nobody really had that opportunity to push them in a competitive situation, so we could see some drama.

“Only one in the last eight Grands Prix in Montreal have gone without the Safety Car of some kind because if you crash, you remain on the race track, effectively. It’s a pretty challenging layout in that respect, old school, and we love it.”

Pierre Gasly got a fresh taste of F1 2026 action in the wet ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. Gasly headed to Magny-Cours, the former home of the French Grand Prix, for a Pirelli 2027 wet tyre test.

His warning to fellow drivers validated Brundle’s claim, ahead of potentially wet Canadian Grand Prix.

“You guys are going to be shocked!” Gasly teased as he spoke alongside George Russell and Arvid Lindblad in a Canadian Grand Prix press conference.

“I’m glad I’ve done these two days, you guys… yeah, it’s going to be interesting for you guys.

“I mean, I’ve had Silverstone, 20th of January, which was memorable, and I think will stay with me forever, but Magny-Cours was also something.”

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Asked what makes it so challenging to drive these cars in the wet, Gasly replied: “You don’t want me to answer that question.”

The Canadian GP is a Sprint weekend. It marks the third appearance for this format in the opening five rounds.

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