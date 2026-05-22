Mercedes had a guest at its Canadian Grand Prix hospitality ahead of the race weekend, one who was spotted in conversation with team principal and co-owner Toto Wolff.

The guest in question was Jos Verstappen, the father of four-time world champion Max Verstappen. Wolff recently hushed rumours of a renewed Mercedes pursuit of Verstappen, though this meeting will only feed the rumours, as Verstappen’s Red Bull future could become a talking point once more in the coming months.

Max Verstappen Mercedes rumours return after Montreal paddock meeting

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Verstappen is weighing up if he wants to continue racing in Formula 1 beyond the 2026 season, having been left underwhelmed by the new regulations.

If he does stay in the sport, then whether that will be with Red Bull is a renewed topic for debate.

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, though a performance-related exit clause could offer a route out of Milton Keynes.

Verstappen sits seventh in the Drivers’ Championship standings ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, having claimed his best result of F1 2026 so far with P5 last time out in Miami.

Prior to the race weekend getting underway, Sky F1 correspondent Craig Slater was asked whether Mercedes’ George Russell is the driver most under pressure in Montreal, as he looks to respond after three consecutive wins for his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli.

The teenage Italian has opened a 20-point lead over Russell at the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

“Yes, I think he is, and he’s under a little bit more pressure possibly in the last few minutes,” Slater stated.

The camera quickly panned over to Mercedes.

“Look who has come to Mercedes hospitality.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, were in conversation.

Mercedes’ deputy team principal Bradley Lord was also on hand.

“We all know that Max is a free agent, or he will be by the summer break, if he’s not in the top two in the championship, which he almost certainly won’t be,” Slater continued.

“Zak Brown [McLaren Racing CEO] said if he had to guess where Max would go next, it would be Mercedes.”

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Of course, Verstappen’s status was by no means a guaranteed topic of the Wolff and Jos conversation, even if the timing will do little to hush the Verstappen to Mercedes rumours.

Importantly, Wolff recently cooled the suggestion of Mercedes going back in for Verstappen.

The Dutchman has been linked with a Mercedes move over the last two seasons.

In 2026, he swapped from Aston Martin to Mercedes machinery for his GT3 racing endeavours. Verstappen and his teammates looked on their way to victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours last week before a driveshaft issue on the #3 Mercedes put an end to those victory hopes.

Wolff has said that there are “not any Max discussions” taking place, as he “could not be happier with the two drivers that we have.”

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Continue reading: Toto Wolff responds to Max Verstappen rumours amid Mercedes speculation