The Formula 1 circus arrives in Montreal for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live, a weekend that promises a crucial early-summer checkpoint in the championship fight.

Set against the backdrop of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the event typically delivers close racing, shifting conditions, and the kind of unpredictable moments that can reshape a season.

Canadian Grand Prix live: Quick access

Event preview

Full event schedule & results

Canadian Grand Prix live timing

Canadian Grand Prix live updates

– Practice 1

– Sprint Qualifying

– Sprint

– Qualifying

– Race

Weather forecast

Predictions

Key storylines

Event preview: What to expect

The Canadian Grand Prix could prove a pivotal moment in the 2026 Formula 1 season as Mercedes’ early-season dominance comes under increasing pressure from its closest rivals.

The addition of a Sprint format at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve means the margins for error are smaller than ever, with limited practice time before competitive running begins.

Read the full event preview for a detailed breakdown of the weekend’s storylines.

Canadian Grand Prix live schedule and results

This weekend features a Sprint format, meaning teams have just one hour of practice before Sprint Qualifying on Friday afternoon.

The Sprint follows on Saturday, before the focus shifts to Grand Prix qualifying later in the day, setting the grid for Sunday’s 70-lap race.

Friday, 22 May

Practice 1: Results | Report

Sprint Qualifying: Results | Report

Saturday, 23 May

Sprint: Results | Report

Qualifying: Results | Report

Sunday, 24 May

Race: Results | Report

View the full Canadian GP schedule, including exact session times, for the complete weekend rundown.

Weekend weather

The Canadian Grand Prix could offer the first wet race conditions of the season, with a mixed forecast expected across the weekend.

That variability adds another layer of complexity for teams and drivers, particularly given the demands of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the limited setup time available.

Check out the latest weather updates for full details across the weekend.

Predictions

George Russell heads into the weekend under pressure, with the Mercedes driver trailing teammate Kimi Antonelli by 20 points in the standings.

Read the PlanetF1.com team predictions for a full breakdown of how the weekend could unfold.

Key storylines

Mercedes has dominated the early part of the season, but came under increased pressure in Japan and Miami.

However, questions remain over whether a major upgrade package this weekend will move it clear of the pack once more, and whether George Russell can regain the upper hand over teammate Kimi Antonelli.

With rain threatening the event, it could produce a mixed up race on Sunday in conditions that may offer drivers an even greater challenge.