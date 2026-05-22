F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 – Live Updates, Schedule, Weather, Preview & Predictions
The Formula 1 circus arrives in Montreal for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix live, a weekend that promises a crucial early-summer checkpoint in the championship fight.
Set against the backdrop of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the event typically delivers close racing, shifting conditions, and the kind of unpredictable moments that can reshape a season.
Canadian Grand Prix live: Quick access
Event preview
Full event schedule & results
Canadian Grand Prix live timing
Canadian Grand Prix live updates
– Practice 1
– Sprint Qualifying
– Sprint
– Qualifying
– Race
Weather forecast
Predictions
Key storylines
Event preview: What to expect
The Canadian Grand Prix could prove a pivotal moment in the 2026 Formula 1 season as Mercedes’ early-season dominance comes under increasing pressure from its closest rivals.
The addition of a Sprint format at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve means the margins for error are smaller than ever, with limited practice time before competitive running begins.
Read the full event preview for a detailed breakdown of the weekend’s storylines.
Canadian Grand Prix live schedule and results
This weekend features a Sprint format, meaning teams have just one hour of practice before Sprint Qualifying on Friday afternoon.
The Sprint follows on Saturday, before the focus shifts to Grand Prix qualifying later in the day, setting the grid for Sunday’s 70-lap race.
Friday, 22 May
Practice 1: Results | Report
Sprint Qualifying: Results | Report
Saturday, 23 May
Sprint: Results | Report
Qualifying: Results | Report
Sunday, 24 May
Race: Results | Report
View the full Canadian GP schedule, including exact session times, for the complete weekend rundown.
Weekend weather
The Canadian Grand Prix could offer the first wet race conditions of the season, with a mixed forecast expected across the weekend.
That variability adds another layer of complexity for teams and drivers, particularly given the demands of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the limited setup time available.
Check out the latest weather updates for full details across the weekend.
Predictions
George Russell heads into the weekend under pressure, with the Mercedes driver trailing teammate Kimi Antonelli by 20 points in the standings.
Read the PlanetF1.com team predictions for a full breakdown of how the weekend could unfold.
Key storylines
Mercedes has dominated the early part of the season, but came under increased pressure in Japan and Miami.
However, questions remain over whether a major upgrade package this weekend will move it clear of the pack once more, and whether George Russell can regain the upper hand over teammate Kimi Antonelli.
With rain threatening the event, it could produce a mixed up race on Sunday in conditions that may offer drivers an even greater challenge.