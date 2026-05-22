Oscar Piastri has responded to speculation linking him with a shock Red Bull move should Max Verstappen leave the team.

While officially under contract until 2028, Verstappen’s immediate future is the subject of intense speculation amid concerns the four-time world champion could walk away from F1 at the end of the season.

Oscar Piastri emerges as Red Bull target in Max Verstappen uncertainty

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Piastri has been tipped as the most likely replacement for Red Bull should Verstappen elect against continuing next season.

Clauses in the Dutchman’s contract allow him to leave the team if he’s outside of the top three in the Drivers’ championship by the summer break.

After the opening four rounds of the F1 2026 campaign, Verstappen is seventh in the standings on 26 points, with Charles Leclerc third on 59 points.

The Austrian drinks company has Isack Hadjar, Liam Lawson, and Arvid Lindblad all under contract, but none have yet demonstrated their ability at the top tier.

Piastri offers race-winning pedigree and experience of a championship battle — qualities Red Bull would lack should Verstappen opt to leave.

The Australian lost out to his McLaren teammate Lando Norris last season in a championship tussle that saw questions raised over the use of team orders to support the Brit.

In response, Piastri has moved to distance himself from the claims.

“It’s news to me,” he said in Canada when the suggestion was put to him.

“There’s obviously not been any discussions or anything, but it’s flattering.

“Not really much more than that.”

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McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown has thrown his support behind Piastri, who has a contract with the squad until at least the end of 2028.

“I would imagine there’s not a team on the grid that wouldn’t want to have Oscar and Lando driving for them,” Brown told The Athletic.

He added that “there’s a lot of talent inside McLaren that other racing teams would like to have.”

Piastri led the championship through much of the F1 2025 campaign before losing out to both Norris and Verstappen by season’s end.

A tough weekend in Azerbaijan was followed by a five-event run without a podium, while last year’s Dutch Grand Prix remains his most recent victory.

But with a stellar junior career and nine race wins to his name already, the 25-year-old is expected to be one of the sport’s leading figures for the next decade.

Links to Red Bull, amid uncertainty for Verstappen, are therefore understandable given the squad does not have a ready replacement on hand.

“Hopefully it proves my stock as a driver, which is a nice thing,” Piastri said of the links.

“But I’m very happy with where I am, and I’ve got a lot of confidence in this team that we are going to be able to win races and hopefully championships in the future.”

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