Nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier has suggested that Max Verstappen should try his hand at rallying after his impressive Nürburgring 24 Hours debut last weekend.

Verstappen, the four-time F1 world champion, was the main attraction at the Nordschleife last weekend as his burgeoning endurance racing career stepped up a level.

Sebastien Ogier suggests Max Verstappen rally career

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His #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 held a commanding lead with four hours left on the clock before the car developed a driveshaft issue.

Verstappen and teammates Jules Gounon, Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella were ultimately classified 38th.

Ogier, who equalled Sebastien Loeb’s record of nine WRC titles last year, was an interested spectator at the Nürburgring.

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The Frenchman, 42, posted a selfie to social media along with Verstappen, his father Jos Verstappen and Maro Engel – a driver of the race-winning Mercedes crew – after the endurance classic concluded on Sunday.

And Ogier suggested that Verstappen should follow in the footsteps of his father, the reigning Belgian Rally Champion, by trying off-road motorsport.

In the accompanying caption, Ogier wrote: “Great to feel the atmosphere [at the] 24 Hours of Nürburgring today.

“Congrats to Maro Engel for the win and to Max for showcasing one more time what an amazing driver he is – in any car!

“What’s next Max? Maybe rally like your father?”

Verstappen replied: “You as teacher?”

Ogier, who won the 2025 WRC title despite competing on a part-time basis for Toyota since 2021, did not respond to Verstappen’s comment.

Verstappen tested Ogier’s 2017 title-winning Ford Fiesta WRC car in January ahead of the US manufacturer’s 2026 season-launch event in Detroit, where Red Bull unveiled its livery.

Despite his father’s success in rallying, the 28-year-old recently appeared to rule out a future on the stages due to the risks involved.

In a recent appearance on the Up To Speed podcast, Verstappen said: “I think it’s really cool.

“But I just think about if I make a mistake and I hit that tree, the tree is not moving and that for me is my limit.

“That for me, is something that I don’t want to do. It’s too high of a risk.

“I know that sounds maybe a bit silly, but in Formula 1 at least most of the time when you crash there is a barrier, a proper designed barrier that should absorb the impact a bit more.

“It’s a bit different, in my head at least, and it’s just a risk that I’m not willing to take.

“But it is really cool to see. The Monaco rally, it’s unbelievable what these guys do.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Verstappen Sr crashed out of the Rally de Wallonie after hitting a tree just week’s after his son’s comments.

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