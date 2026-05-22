Williams has announced the signing of several key personnel from rival F1 teams, including former McLaren chief operating officer Piers Thynne.

Thynne joins Williams in a newly-created strategic role to lead and transform manufacturing and operations.

Williams sign Piers Thynne and three rival recruits in expansion drive

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Thynne was a stalwart at McLaren, who he joined in 2007 as a gearbox programme manager before climbing the ranks and moving into the role of chief operating officer.

He played a pivotal role in McLaren’s 2024 and 2025 championship success, before stepping down in January.

He will join Williams in August, filling the newly-created role of chief optimisation and planning officer.

He will be responsible for ‘streamlining processes, optimising resources and deploying cutting-edge technology including robotics, AI and advanced manufacturing to modernise Williams’ facilities’.

“I am delighted to be joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team at what is a really exciting moment,” Thynne said.

“Williams has clear ambition to be championship level in all areas and set new standards in the sport, and I can’t wait to play my part in that as a member of the senior leadership group.

“I have enjoyed a fantastic time at McLaren, helping bring the team back to the top, and hope we will be able to do the same at Williams.”

Thynne, though, is just one new appointment.

Williams also recruited Mercedes’ aerodynamic group leader Claire Simpson as its head of aerodynamic development, Fred Judd as Williams’ head of performance optimisation after 17 years with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, and former Alpine chief engineer Steve Booth as the Grove team’s head of vehicle engineering.

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“I am thrilled to be welcoming Piers to Atlassian Williams F1 Team as we continue investing in the people, processes and technology to compete at the front in Formula 1,” team principal James Vowles said.

“We are clear in our ambition to build a team that can win world championships, and Piers has unrivalled recent experience in doing exactly that.

“I am also delighted to welcome Claire, Fred and Steve – we are attracting extremely talented strategic recruits from throughout the paddock who will add to the foundations we have already put in place over the past few years and help take us to the next level.”

Williams sits eighth in the Constructors’ Championship standings having scored five points, including a season-first double points haul at the Miami Grand Prix.

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