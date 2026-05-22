Lewis Hamilton has no plans to follow Max Verstappen into GT racing, despite admitting he would “love” a blast around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Hamilton admits that he “could do” that, but he doesn’t need to. Verstappen made his Nürburgring 24 Hours debut ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, but saw victory slip away amid cruel misfortune.

Lewis Hamilton rules out following Max Verstappen into GT racing

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Verstappen has become increasingly active on the GT racing scene over recent years. He took that to the next level last week as he entered the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

The debuting Verstappen partnered Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella at the wheel of the Verstappen Racing #3 Mercedes machine.

Verstappen is not the only F1 2026 star to have dabbled in the world of GTs. Lance Stroll debuted in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup last month.

Ahead of the Canadian GP, Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, was asked whether Verstappen and Stroll had inspired him to give GTs a go.

“Not particularly, no,” he confirmed.

“There’s definitely a part of me… I mean, I love the Nordschleife, so I would love to drive a car around there at some stage.

“And I mean, the racing looks fantastic. But I don’t know. Could do, don’t need to.”

Verstappen admitted that he has “unfinished business” after a driveshaft issue saw the #3 Mercedes’ comfortable lead evaporate, with Verstappen’s team ultimately classified 38th at the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

But, focus now returns to Formula 1 and the Canadian Grand Prix, a race which Hamilton has won a record-equalling seven times.

Hamilton was asked what can be expected from Ferrari in Montreal. The Scuderia brought upgrades to Miami, but found itself on the back foot versus the upgraded McLaren MCL40 and Red Bull RB22.

Championship leaders Mercedes, having brought no upgrades to Miami, will introduce its first new package of F1 2026 in Montreal.

“I think hopefully a better weekend,” said Hamilton of Ferrari’s prospects. “I think there’s a lot of learnings taken from the first races and particularly from the last race.

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“I think there’s been a huge amount of work, which I’m really grateful for, all the team back at the factory working incredibly hard to try and analyse where we’ve been good, where we’ve not been so good, and the adjusted processes and approach.

“So, I’m hoping that we’re able to extract more from the car, because I still think we’re still trying to extract the most from the package that we have, and then also just being realistic about where we stand currently compared to Mercedes, for example.

“But lots can happen, so it’s just about trying to extract the most from the car this weekend.”

Hamilton sits fifth in the Drivers’ standings going into the Canadian GP, two positions and eight points behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

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