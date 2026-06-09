The FIA has revealed Alpine will report to the stewards on Thursday 11 June at 1pm CEST [12noon BST], after the team’s Right of Review petition into Pierre Gasly and his Monaco Grand Prix penalties.

Gasly was twice hit with a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane on Sunday, which ultimately dropped him from third on the road to seventh in the classification come the chequered flag.

Pierre Gasly penalty hearing date set with FIA stewards

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

The Alpine driver admitted he was “heartbroken” by these two penalties at the weekend, not believing he had broken the 60km/h speed limit in the first place.

He was one of half a dozen drivers to have been penalised for the same reason at the Monaco Grand Prix, and with a potential podium to gain, Alpine lodged a Right of Review petition to the stewards.

In it, what could be a two-part hearing will take place in which the team will first have to present evidence which brings a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the Decision concerned.”

If the first part of the review is successful, a second part would take place, likely soon afterwards, to determine whether or not one or both of Gasly’s speeding penalties could be expunged.

Without that ‘significant and relevant new element’, however, the stewards would likely reject the appeal.

Gasly was seen punching the air in sarcastic celebration on his cooldown lap in Monaco, having been aware of the situation facing him in the final laps of the race.

More about Alpine and the Monaco Grand Prix

Adrian Newey holds Alpine inspection at Monaco Grand Prix after McLaren probe

Monaco GP conclusions: Mini Max, no Russell sympathy, Hamilton mystery

Having overtaken a low-on-power Isack Hadjar at the race’s restart, he got away but could not gain enough of a gap at the finish to hold onto what would have been an emotional podium at the sport’s most revered race.

If one time penalty gets overturned, that would be enough for Gasly to move up to fifth place in the classification, and if both were overturned, the French driver would move back into the podium places from the weekend beforehand.

Hadjar celebrated his first podium result as a Red Bull Racing driver on Sunday instead, in only his second top-three finish in Formula 1.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Antonelli flawless, Russell left shocked: Monaco Grand Prix winners and losers