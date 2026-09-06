Jeremy Clarkson has offered to give Alpine’s entire F1 team a beer if Pierre Gasly turns his surprise Monza pole into victory.

Gasly secured a surprise pole position in qualifying at Monza, where he beat George Russell to the coveted grid slot.

Jeremy Clarkson offers Alpine team Hawkstone beer if Pierre Gasly wins

Powered by a Mercedes engine and capitalising on a tow from Lewis Hamilton, Gasly crossed the line with a 1:21.786 to beat Russell by 0.060s.

It marked Gasly’s maiden pole position in Formula 1, and came just a day after he was “robbed”, according to the Frenchman, of a podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix.

But can he convert his pole position into a second Grand Prix win at Monza?

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That’s the challenge TV personality and Alpine fan Clarkson has posed to the Frenchman and his entire Alpine team.

The reward? A free beer to go along with the 25 points and the trophy.

Clarkson, whose Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton is situated close to Alpine’s Enstone headquarters, wrote on X: “Right. Pierre Gasly. No pressure but if you translate that pole into a win, the whole team gets a Hawkstone. Go Chipping Norton team.”

But while one X user responded with a sarcastic “whole beer, generous”, Clarkson explained that it would equate to a lot of beers.

“There’s a thousand people in that team, so yes it is actually,” he said.

Clarkson’s ‘Farmer’s Dog’ pub is going all out for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

“Also,” he added. “Tomorrow at the Farmer’s Dog, we are showing the race, and we have an Alpine car there for people to see how fast they can change a wheel. Oh, and simulators and a live link to pole sitter Pierre Gasly. And Martin Brundle’s lot.”

But put to him that “F1 is boring and sh*t and there’s football on”, he snapped back: “Problem is yours. I have the mental capacity to like and watch two things.”

Alpine let Clarkson know that it has received the brief and would act accordingly.

We'll give it our all @JeremyClarkson 🤜🤛 From, your Chipping Norton team 😄 pic.twitter.com/0n092Rlv3N — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 5, 2026

This is not the first time that Clarkson has shown his support to the Alpine team through ber.

During the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, he wrote on social media that he would buy the entire Alpine team a pint if Esteban Ocon secured a podium finish.

After Ocon finish third, Clarkson drove his Lamborghini tractor to the team’s factor to deliver a trailer laden with 1000 bottles of his Hawkstone beer.

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