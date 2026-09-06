Lewis Hamilton has urged Ferrari to “work as a team” for the sake of the title as he is ahead of his teammate in the Drivers’ Championship.

Ferrari has the opportunity to reduce its drivers’ deficits to championship leader Kimi Antonelli at the Italian Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver will line up 20th on the grid after incurring engine penalties. As for Ferrari, Leclerc will start from third place on the grid, with Hamilton in fourth.

Lewis Hamilton urges Ferrari to support title contender

Hamilton believes Ferrari got it wrong in qualifying, where the team “stumbled” because it was “solely focused on trying to get an equal tow for each driver.”

He has called on Ferrari to play the team game – in his favour.

The Briton is third in the Drivers’ standings, tied with his former teammate George Russell on 183 points, with both drivers keen to reduce Antonelli’s 59-point advantage.

Leclerc is a further 28 points behind Antonelli.

“We’re at a point in the year where 59 points is a huge deficit – huge deficit – to recover from, especially when Mercedes continue to be the leaders in speed,” Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media at Monza.

“So yeah, we do have to work as a team.

“Have we been… if and when that would ever change, we’ll find out, but all I can do is just try to arrive and do the best job I can.”

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He was then asked if Ferrari needs to throw its weight behind the driver who has the best chance of fighting Mercedes for the world title.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s getting dimmer the further we get through,” he replied.

“Even though the team’s doing an amazing job in bringing upgrades and pushing us forward. I’m so proud of everyone working. I say it all the time, but it’s because I really am.

“I couldn’t do what I do without seeing the great work of everybody, and I feel like I always want to make sure that I acknowledge them and recognise them for that, because I want them to continue to push and I want them to stay hungry and keep that passion and fire.

“But also at the track, we need to come correct and act accordingly to make sure we get the result we need.

“We’ll see in time.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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