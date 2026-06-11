Honda has confirmed it agrees with the FIA’s ADUO findings, with the Japanese manufacturer qualifying for the maximum two upgrade opportunities.

Although the FIA has not publicly announced its ADUO [Additional Development Upgrade Opportunities] findings, multiple sources have told PlanetF1.com that Red Bull Powertrains’ DM01 has set the benchmark.

Honda Racing targets power unit gains after FIA ADUO findings

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Racing with new power units this season, Formula One introduced ADUO to give the sport’s power unit manufacturers the ability to improve their product if it is found to be lagging behind the benchmark performer.

ADUO, though, covers the performance of the internal combustion engine, rather than the power unit as a whole, with the FIA taking measurements at each of the opening five grand prix weekends.

The results saw Red Bull’s ICE, the first designed by Red Bull’s Powertrains division, emerge as the benchmark ahead of that built by Mercedes. The latter’s ICE was more than 2 per cent behind the RBPT, with Mercedes receiving one upgrade opportunity.

Ferrari, Audi and Honda were at the back, and all three qualify for two upgrade opportunities.

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Honda intends using its ADUO to improve the ICE’s performance and friction, with Honda Racing’s trackside general manager and chief engineer Shintaro Orihara targeting improvements before the summer break.

“We have received the information from the FIA,” Orihara told PlanetF1.com and other media. “I couldn’t discuss details beyond how FIA described it.

“We got some number, and then now we focus to develop our home engine performance towards the summer period.

“We are working on improved combustion performance, and also with some friction to improve engine performance, so that will help us to boost our performance.”

Asked if Honda had drawn the same conclusions about the ADUO performance as the FIA, he replied: “Kind of similar, I think.

“RBPT did a great job, I respect what they have done.

“The FIA, the number we received from FIA is quite fair.”

Orihara says Honda understands the “big picture” about where and how it needs to improve its power unit.

“Probably doesn’t matter what ADUO says, so we know where we need to improve and where we have to, is the performance,” he said.

“So we have the big picture, how we improve, and we focus on what we are doing.”

Honda and Aston Martin scored their first point of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix where Fernando Alonso brought his AMR26 home in tenth place.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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