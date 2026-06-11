Renault Group CEO Francois Provost says Renault is not in talks with Christian Horner about the purchase of Otro Capital’s stake in the Alpine team.

Horner left the Formula 1 paddock last season when he was removed from operational duties as Red Bull’s team principal and CEO, bringing an end to his 20-year career.

Christian Horner’s Alpine comeback takes a major twist

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

He officially parted ways with Red Bull in September with a settlement believed to be in the ballpark of $100 million. He is also now free to return to the F1 paddock.

The Briton, who had previously spoken about having “unfinished business” in Formula 1, was linked to a return to the paddock with Alpine after lodging a bid for the investment company’s 24 per cent minority shareholding in the Alpine F1 team.

However, as revealed by PlanetF1.com earlier this year, company documents filed in the UK show that Otro Capital cannot freely transfer its stake until September 2026, with Renault believed to have approval rights over any potential transaction until that time.

And Renault, says Provost, is not speaking with the former Red Bull team boss.

He told the Press Association: “There is no discussion today with Christian.

“We are assessing the options. I want the Renault Group to keep the control of our team, whoever could be the successor of Otro.”

He insisted that no matter who bought Otro Capital’s stake, Renault would remain in control of the Alpine team with its 76% stake holding.

“I would like to make two comments about this,” explained the Frenchman. “The first one is that this Otro issue doesn’t impact us at all as a team because we are in control.

“And the second point is that we will keep control of our Formula 1 team. Alpine is an independent team, and we intend to keep control.”

His comments come just weeks after Mercedes walked away from the bidding war.

According to sources, the valuation figure that was being discussed was not in line with Mercedes’ expectations of what the 24 per cent is worth, and the company ended its bid.

“I saw there are no further discussions (with Mercedes) now,” Provost said, adding: “I was not so satisfied to see that we are not progressing.”

Go deeper on Christian Horner and BYD

Christian Horner and BYD talks spark intriguing new Formula 1 team possibility

BYD Formula 1 ambition raises major questions as Christian Horner talks emerge

Christian Horner’s focus shifts to BYD

Horner’s focus for a potential Formula 1 return has shifted to Chinese EV and hybrid electric car manufacturer BYD, who has held conversations with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali about the possibility of becoming the sport’s 12th team.

Horner is understood to have held several meetings with BYD vice-president Stella Li in Cannes, with BYD posting footage of Horner attending its ‘Cannes Night’ event.

Former Red Bull F1 executive Richard Hopkins believes BYD is Horner’s best bet given he wants equity, and control.

“When you look up and down the grid at everything else, unless Lawrence Stroll is looking at selling out, which I don’t think there’s any notion [of] there, everything else seems fairly solid, doesn’t it?” Hopkins told Crash.net.

“So if the Alpine door is closed, BYD is probably the only one available, really. I don’t think Christian is interested in just becoming a team principal again. I think that’s changed, that’s moved. But we’ll see.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: F1 agrees major 2027 engine change with further 2028 revision