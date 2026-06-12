Pierre Gasly faces a new threat to his Monaco podium with McLaren and Red Bull poised to appeal the stewards’ decision to overturn his post-race time penalties.

Gasly’s post-race time penalties were rescinded following Alpine exercising its Right of Review, promoting the Frenchman to third while pushing Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri to fourth and fifth respectively.

McLaren and Red Bull to appeal Gasly Monaco podium after penalties overturned

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Alpine won its right to review the result of the Monaco Grand Prix after a post-race time penalty relegated Gasly from a podium position to seventh.

Isack Hadjar had inherited third place as a result of Gasly’s penalty, with the Red Bull now relegated to fourth.

Central to Alpine winning its review was the revelation that a timing loop in pit lane was shorter than was reported, resulting in false positives for pit lane speeding.

For many, those penalties were applied, and served, in race; McLaren’s Piastri picked up a speeding penalty but served that during his second pit stop, under the Safety Car for Lance Stroll.

However, as Gasly had not served either of his two pit lane speeding penalties, they were converted to post-race time penalties.

That opened the opportunity for Alpine to challenge the result via the Right of Review process.

Heard in Barcelona, officials were satisfied Alpine had produced relevant new evidence to revisit the matter, which resulted in the two five-second post-race penalties being rescinded.

That elevated Gasly to third and demoted those around him. However, the impact was more than positional.

In addition to losing position in the final classification, McLaren and Red Bull have also lost championship points.

Third place is worth 16 points for Alpine, versus 12 for fourth place and 10 for fifth.

For Red Bull, it has essentially lost four points, while McLaren has lost two as a result of Gasly’s reinstatement.

While that could be key in terms of the constructors’ championship, the points also have the potential to impact prize money entitlements in F1 2027, and could therefore equate to tens of millions of dollars.

The appeals process is defined in the International Sporting Code.

That identifies the International Court of Appeal as the body which will hear the matter, with parties having to notify officials within an hour of the publication of the decision.

PlanetF1.com understands both McLaren and Red Bull have notified the stewards of their intention to appeal the decision.

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