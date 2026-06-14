Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto explained the Additional Development Upgrade Opportunities [ADUO] regulations in 2026 come down to “pure engine power”, rather than a full power unit.

Red Bull Powertrains was identified as the benchmark power-unit manufacturer in the FIA’s early findings, with Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi and Honda all trailing – though many had expected Mercedes to have the standout power unit on the grid.

Mattia Binotto explains Audi’s ‘pure engine power’ Red Bull ADUO deficit

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Red Bull figures have expressed surprise that the team, running its first power unit as a manufacturer, had been named the benchmark at this early stage.

However, Binotto pointed out that, when measurements are taken, the whole power unit is not taken into account, but rather the raw power on the internal combustion side.

With that, he confirmed that will be where Audi seeks to make its initial gains.

“First, the ADUO is made on assessment of engine power, pure engine power, and the delta which is measured is really on the engine itself,” he explained to PlanetF1.com and others in Barcelona.

“So, it’s not the full power unit, it’s not related to energy management, efficiency of the electrical system. It’s pure engine power.

“So, if you have been assessed that you are down in engine power, I think the first where you have to be concentrated and focused is really on engine power. And that’s certainly where we stand at the moment ourselves as Audi.

“That’s down to the efficiency of your combustion chamber. There isn’t much you can gain in there, but that’s not obviously the overall performance of a power unit.

“There are certainly efficiencies in the batteries, in the inverters, in the turbo dimensioning for what can be drivability on track and compromises. So when developing a power unit there are a lot of metrics, but certainly when it comes to ADUO, I think that’s assessing, as I said, the gap on pure engine power, and that’s, I think, where at least we are focusing the most.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Audi is one of the manufacturers to receive additional upgrade opportunities under the new ADUO regulations, though the FIA will be taking measurements at different times throughout the season.

Given this is the team’s first year as a factory constructor, though, the former Ferrari team principal added that these opportunities will help Audi – though not immediately.

“For Audi, it will significantly benefit,” he said of the initial results.

“I think it’s what we were expecting, so since the very start of the season, we knew that most of our gap to the top teams were on the power unit side.

“Not a surprise to us, hard work will be required, we’ve got plans, but it will be beneficial not in the short term.

“Often, maybe people may believe that once you’ve got that, or maybe the race after, you may introduce 10 kilowatts. That’s not what will happen nowadays.

More about ADUO and what it entails

Explained: F1’s complex power unit upgrade system from 2026 onwards

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“We are looking for a big, let me say, development, but more on the medium-long term. We are focalising our efforts more on the medium and the long-term gain, and the ADUO will be beneficial in that respect.

“So, ADUO means more budget cap, means more dyno hours, more freedom on development, but again, not everything sometimes is in the short term.

“Our journey is a long journey. We have set an objective by 2030 so as well, when it comes to car development, power unit development, especially the power units, it takes time to develop, longer than maybe some chassis parts. Again, our plans are set. We will not see immediate benefits from the ADUO, but then it will be certainly beneficial for us.”

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