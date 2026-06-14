Ahead of what is expected to be his final Formula 1 appearance in Barcelona, Fernando Alonso has reflected on the victory that cemented his place in Spanish sporting history.

The former home of the Spanish Grand Prix will be absent from next year’s F1 calendar, while 44-year-old Alonso is in the final year of his Aston Martin contract.

Fernando Alonso picks out the Barcelona victory that stands above all others

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It makes this weekend an emotional one for the two-time world champion, who has twice won in Barcelona.

In addition to being a likely goodbye to his armada of Spanish fans, the event carries extra meaning given the number of key moments he’d experienced at the circuit.

“It’s going to be a special weekend, probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1,” Alonso said.

“I think this is my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix, and all of them, they’ve been magical, this last has to be magical as well.”

While the Barcelona GP likely marks Alonso’s final F1 appearance at the venue, there are growing suggestions his career may continue into at least F1 2027.

Speculation within the paddock has increasingly linked him with a shock return to Alpine, reuniting with his manager and former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been an integral part in Alonso’s career.

It marked the venue of his first F1 test with Benetton, having also been the location of his first single-seater drive in 1994.

There have been other moments too, including driving King Juan Carlos around the circuit.

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“In Turn 3, I remember he was maybe not that comfortable in the car, and I didn’t realise that the King was in the passenger seat,” Alonso recounted.

“A lot of stories happened on this circuit, so a special place.”

But perhaps the most special is his first F1 win at the venue in 2006.

Spain’s first Formula 1 world champion, Alonso celebrated his 2005 title success the following year with victory on home soil.

Driving for Renault, he qualified on pole and led home Michael Schumacher by 18.5 seconds, moving him 15 points clear of the German legend in the Drivers’ championship.

It’s a weekend that the 32-time race winner recounts as the most special.

“They are linked together normally when you win, it becomes the special one, but I would say 2006,” he reflected.

“It was huge expectations for us after winning the championship in ‘05 and being on pole position, everyone expected us to win on Sunday.

“I will remember that one as a number one memory.”

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