Speculation linking Fernando Alonso with a shock return to Alpine has continued to gather steam.

Out of contract at Aston Martin at the end of the season, the 44-year-old is mulling over his F1 future, with a potential full-circle moment reportedly one option.

Fernando Alonso linked with shock Alpine F1 return

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Since the Miami Grand Prix, paddock speculation has increasingly linked Alonso to the team with which he won his two world championships.

The 44-year-old began his career with the Enstone operation, then known as Benetton before becoming Renault, headed at the time by Flavio Briatore.

After time away from the sport, Briatore has returned to the now-Alpine operation as a consultant on behalf of the Renault Group board.

The Italian also maintains a relationship with Alonso as the Spaniard’s driver manager.

Briatore remains an influential figure and is understood to have played a key role in Gucci joining Alpine as title sponsor for F1 2027.

Multiple sources have suggested that is a key element in suggestions Alonso could make the move.

Alpine finds itself at something of an inflection point, having enjoyed an uptick in performances since switching from its own power unit to a Mercedes customer supply.

That was underscored by Pierre Gasly finishing third in Monaco, the squad’s first podium since he and Esteban Ocon delivered a surprise two-three finish at the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

It’s made Alpine something of a hot property, with Alonso one of several drivers linked with a possible switch, including the out-of-contract Alex Albon and even George Russell.

However, Alonso’s links with Briatore make that concept arguably the most appealing, coupled with the fact it would bring the veteran’s career full circle in what is almost certainly his final F1 contract.

The speculation also suggests it would be Franco Colapinto at risk, given Gasly inked a new Alpine contract last September that will carry him through until the end of F1 2028.

For his part, Colapinto has improved markedly in recent races after a difficult stint through the latter part of last season and has scored points on three occasions already this season.

However, the 23-year-old Argentinian remains on a one-year deal.

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Should Alonso return to Alpine, it would mark his fourth stint with the Enstone operation.

He raced for the squad under its Renault moniker from 2003 to 2006, and again in 2008 and 2009.

Following his F1 sabbatical, he returned to the squad, then-known as Alpine, for 2021 before joining Aston Martin for 2023.

It’s the team with which he won the 2005 and 2006 world championships, and 17 of his 32 grand prix wins.

However, it is far from a done deal, and Alonso is yet to fully commit his future to Formula 1.

Set to turn 45 next year, he is the oldest driver on the grid and the most experienced in the history of the world championship.

He’s said on several occasions that he will stop if he feels he’s no longer competitive.

For the moment, he’s showing strongly against Lance Stroll at Aston Martin, though the team’s current plight sees the pair mired towards the back of the pack.

A move to Alpine would appear an immediate performance upgrade, assuming Aston is unable to make significant inroads for F1 2027.

However, a switch would see him trade a factory operation for a customer concern, given Honda’s power unit supply agreement with Aston Martin.

It is a romantic concept; Alonso returning to Alpine, in many ways arguably his spiritual home in F1, for his swansong at the pinnacle of the sport.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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