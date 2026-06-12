Fernando Alonso FIA verdict reached as punishments issued

Fernando Alonso has been issued a warning and Cadillac has been fined €600 for two incidents during free practice two in Barcelona.

Following a busy enough day already after the verdict of the Alpine appeal, the stewards were put to work once again with a series of investigations during the second practice session.

FIA penalties issued for Barcelona GP incidents

The first of those concerned Fernando Alonso who at the halfway point was seen crossing the pit lane exit.

The incident was investigated and Alonso was given a warning for a crash of Appendix L, Chapter IV Article 6 c) of the International Sporting Code.

Elsewhere, both Cadillac drivers were found guilty of exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane.

The first was Valtteri Bottas who exceeded the 80 km/h by 0.5 km/h. That landed Cadillac with a €100 fine.

Sergio Perez though cost the team a lot more. He exceeded the limit by 4.4 km/h which handed F1’s newest team a €500 fine, meaning they shelled out €600 in total.

Alonso finished 21st in FP2 as Aston’s difficult season continued. Honda’s Trackside General Manager and Chief Engineer Shintaro Orihara said: “First and foremost, it is always a pleasure to race in front of such passionate Spanish fans, and this year at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is no exception.

“The free practice sessions today ran without any major issues, and we were able to work through the fine-tuning of our power unit settings.

“Unfortunately, our pace isn’t where we would like it to be, so we will use the data collected to optimise our set-up ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying. The aim is to extract the best possible performance out of our current PU package.”

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Alonso has also conceded this could well be his final race in Barcelona with the circuit missing from the 2027 calendar.

“It’s going to be a special weekend, probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1,” Alonso told PlanetF1.com and other media. “So I want to say thanks to everyone.

“I will try to enjoy the weekend. I will not be competitive, and I will not be too long in the car in qualifying, in the race, hopefully yes, but not at the pace that we all want.

“I think this, my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix, and all of them, they’ve been magical, and yeah, this last [one] has to be magical as well.”

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