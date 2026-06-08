Cadillac driver Sergio Perez has been given an official reprimand by the FIA for a pre-race breach at the Monaco Grand Prix.

It comes after the Mexican driver was denied Cadillac’s first-ever F1 points finish following a post-race penalty.

Sergio Perez gets FIA reprimand after Monaco Grand Prix breach

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Perez finished 10th on the road in an eventful race for the former Red Bull man in Monte Carlo.

The 36-year-old was hit with a drive-through penalty for lining up in the wrong grid slot after Gabriel Bortoleto’s Audi started from the pit lane.

He then found himself under investigation for being out of position at the second standing start, with a 10-second time penalty imposed after the race.

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That dropped Perez from 10th to 15th in the final classification, taking away Cadillac’s maiden F1 point in the process.

Perez’s misery has continued with the FIA issuing a formal reprimand for a pre-race breach in Monaco.

The Cadillac driver failed to follow the race director’s instructions during the pre-race reconnaissance laps by carrying out a practice start in the wrong position.

It marks Perez’s first reprimand of the F1 2026 season, with drivers facing an automatic 10-place grid penalty if they receive five reprimands in a single season.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 11 (Sergio Perez), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence.

“The driver admitted that he had made a practice start in the wrong position.”

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race, Perez said of his practice start: “There was a miscommunication that we had. That was just a pure miscommunication with my team.”

Perez went on to reveal that he and Cadillac had considered retiring the car at one stage, expressing his pride that he managed to finish 10th on the road.

On the incident that cost him a place in the top 10, he said: “We looked at different angles. It’s hard to prove from one angle.

“When you look from one angle, it’s clear. But then from another, it isn’t that clear.

“Regardless of that, we got P10 on track. We had no benefit [to achieve] that.

“I actually had a very poor start, but the Lap 1 at the restart was incredible. It made us come back and that was really what matters.

“It was a very difficult race for us. Very, very tough out there with the vibrations, with the brakes, with the engine.

“We thought at some point to retire the car, but we didn’t give up. We stayed out and the race gave us a new opportunity and we took it.

“It was tough. We were struggling a lot. We had to do a lot of LiCo [lift and coast], a lot of management on the engine at the same time.

“It was just a very tricky afternoon out there. We did struggle a lot and we’ll see what we can do in the coming weekends.

“I think the team has to be very proud of the race that we achieved.

“We didn’t give up and it’s something great to see from everyone in Cadillac.

“We had one of the worst Monaco races I ever remember. We just had everything [go wrong] and we didn’t give up.

“That’s something great to see from the team. ”

Asked if he realised immediately that he had lined up in the wrong grid slot for the original start, he replied: “No. It was not so obvious.

“I was having issues with the brakes and, as I was getting to my grid slot, I had a bit of shade [on the track]. It wasn’t that clear.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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