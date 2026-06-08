The 2026 Monaco GP turned into one of the most heavily policed races of the season, with FIA stewards issuing penalties across the grid and launching multiple post-race investigations in a chaotic Monte Carlo weekend.

From pit lane speeding to investigations into breaches of the safety car and red flag regulations, here’s every penalty and investigation from Sunday’s race.

Explained: All investigations and penalties from 2026 Monaco GP

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The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix produced a series of FIA penalties and investigations across pit lane speeding, Safety Car procedures, red flag infringements, and collisions, with multiple drivers sanctioned during and after the race.

In total, there were 15 incidents that FIA stewards ruled over during the course of the race, and others that were not formally acknowledged, such as converting George Russell’s pit lane speeding penalty into a drive through.

Similarly, Gasly’s two pit lane speeding penalties went unserved during the race, resulting in a 10-second post-race penalty being applied, enough to drop him from third on the road to seventh.

That occurred because, under the Stroll safety car, the Mercedes team began changing tyres without waiting the requisite five seconds. Russell cleared the drive through on Lap 72.

Pit lane speeding penalties

A recurring theme throughout the race was pit lane speeding, with multiple drivers caught exceeding the 60km/h limit by margins as small as 0.1km/h.

Lewis Hamilton — 5-second penalty

George Russell — 5-second penalty

Oscar Piastri — 5-second penalty

Pierre Gasly — two 5-second penalties

Franco Colapinto — 5-second penalty

Several infractions were recorded at 60.1km/h, triggering automatic sanctions. Gasly also picked up a second speeding offence under Safety Car conditions at 60.4km/h, where no sporting advantage existed but safety regulations still applied.

Alpine has announced it has exercised its Right of Review petition, with mechanics seen in pit lane post-race measuring its distance with a trundle wheel.

Alpine will hope that it can produce relevant new evidence to officials to warrant Gasly’s 2026 Monaco GP penalties being reassess and, potentially, overturned.

Should that happen, the Frenchman would reclaim third position from Isack Hadjar.

Sergio Perez – False start (out of position)

At the race start, Sergio Perez was found to have started from the wrong grid box.

Having qualified 18th, the Mexican pulled into the 16th place grid slot vacated after Gabriel Bortoleto was forced to start from the pit lane.

It was deemed a ‘very significant advantage’ as the FIA stewards ruled on the incident, the Cadillac driver the first of what would be a raft of penalties during the 2026 Monaco GP.

Decision: Drive through penalty.

Lewis Hamilton – Pit lane speeding

Lewis Hamilton was officially the first driver to be caught speeding in the pit lane, a gotcha that would catch out a host of others as the race progressed.

The Ferrari driver was reported for doing 60.1km/h in pit lane, the additional 0.1km/h equating to a time gain in the region of 0.05s, or 80 centimetres.

Decision: 5 second time penalty

George Russell – Pit lane speeding

Just four minutes after Lewis Hamilton was pinged in pit lane, Mercedes’ George Russell became the second victim, again trundling through at 0.1km/h above the legal limit.

Decision: 5 second time penalty

More from the Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco GP conclusions: Mini Max, no Russell sympathy, Hamilton mystery

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings: Antonelli masterclass, Russell in turmoil

Franco Colapinto – Pit lane speeding

Franco Colapinto was the next caught out as he entered the pits, again traversing the lane just 0.1km/h too quickly.

Decision: 5 second time penalty

Pierre Gasly – Pit lane speeding

Moments later, it was Colapinto’s Alpine teammate, Pierre Gasly, who exceeded the speed limit, at exactly the same pace as the three who’d preceded him.

Decision: 5 second time penalty

Oscar Piastri – Pit lane speeding

Having been warned about the risk of entering the pit lane too quickly, Oscar Piastri picked up a five-second penalty when he became yet another victim. He was also caught at 60.1km/h.

Decision: 5 second time penalty

Pierre Gasly – Pit lane speeding

A second infringement for Gasly rubbed salt into the wound as he entered the lane behind the Safety Car after Lance Stroll crashed late in the piece. This time, he was caught at 60.4km/h.

Given the field was under Safety Car conditions, there was no sporting advantage. However, the pit lane speed limit is in place for safety reasons meaning, once exceeded, a five-second penalty was the only outcome.

Decision: 5 second time penalty

Lance Stroll – Exceeding track limits

Explaining he was suffering with braking issues in his Aston Martin following his retirement, Lance Stroll exceeded track limits on four occasions. Shown a black and white flag after the third, the fourth instance saw him pick up a five-second penalty.

Decision: 5 second time penalty

Sergio Perez – False start (out of position at restart)

For the second time in the race, Sergio Perez was hit with a start infringement.

Having pulled forward a row too far at the original start, for which he was stung with a drive through penalty, Perez was deemed outside of his grid box at the red flag restart.

Decision: 10 second penalty imposed after the race

Isack Hadjar – Alleged safety car infringement

During the red flag for Charles Leclerc’s late crash, Red Bull mechanics were spotted working on Hadjar’s car in pit lane.

While some works are permitted, they were observed “attempting to change spark plug/coils” according to the FIA stewards report, though didn’t proceed once spotted and the car was reverted to the same condition it arrived in the pits.

Decision: No further action

Isack Hadjar – Alleged safety car infringement

As the field was neutralised behind the safety car after Stroll’s final corner crash, officials noted Isack Hadjar for leaving a gap of more than 10 lengths to the car in front.

The matter was investigated, with the FIA stewards citing safety precedents when it comes to tyre and power unit preparation requirements.

Decision: No further action

Lewis Hamilton – Alleged safety car infringement

Exactly as Hadjar had been flagged by officials, Hamilton too was investigated for leaving a gap of more than 10 lengths to the car ahead under the safety car as recover on Stroll’s Aston Martin took place.

Decision: No further action

Sergio Perez – Failing to follow race director notes (practice start)

Ahead of the race, Sergio Perez was found to have completed a practice start in the wrong location.

Referred to the FIA stewards and investigated post-race, the 2023 Monaco winner was found out of compliance with the race director’s event notes.

Decision: Driving reprimand

Nico Hulkenberg – Causing a collision

In the melee following the red flag restart, Nico Hulkenberg made contact with Carlos Sainz as the field rounded the hairpin.

Hulkenberg argued he ended up in that position taking avoiding action against Esteban Ocon and had maximum steering lock in his Audi as he navigated the left-hander.

The contact nerfed Sainz aside with officials deeming Hulkenberg caused the collision.

Decision: 10 second penalty imposed after the race

Franco Colapinto – Causing a collision

Just two corners after Hulkenberg and Sainz came together, Colapinto made contact with the Williams driver.

Moving up the inside at Portier, the contact saw Sainz spun around, damaging his rear wheel to end his race.

FIA stewards rules the blame lay with Sainz, who made an unexpected change of direction. Having allowed cars to pass following contact with Hulkenberg, the Spaniard then attempted to retake the racing line as Colapinto moved to pass.

Confirmed post-race if was the last of the 2026 Monaco GP penalties handed out.

Decision: No further action

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